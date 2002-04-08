Lilium arrives at ATLAS Flight Test Center in Spain and hires Chief Test Pilot

Experienced aircraft test pilot Andrew Strachan joins Lilium as Chief Test Pilot





Lilium plans to continue its flight test campaign, from hover up to high speed, at the ATLAS Flight Test Center’s state-of-the-art facilities in Spain

MUNICH, Germany, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Lilium N.V. ( LILM) (“Lilium”) announced that one of its 5th generation technology demonstrators (“PHX2”) has arrived at the ATLAS Flight Test Center in Villacarrillo (Jaen), Spain where Lilium plans to continue its flight test campaign at higher speeds and over longer distances, thereby expanding the testing capabilities beyond Germany.

The campaign is bolstered by newly appointed Chief Test Pilot, Andrew Strachan, who brings with him over 30 years' experience as an aircraft test pilot. Prior to joining Lilium, Strachan served in the Royal Air Force (RAF) and then had a successful career as a test pilot and later Chief Test Pilot at Leonardo Helicopters. He brings an extraordinary amount of experience, having flown multiple types of aircraft throughout the full range of test flying activities.

Lilium analyzed multiple potential locations in Spain for key test conditions including land topology, weather, and facilities before confirming ATLAS, which provides optimal infrastructure and enables the aircraft to fly over a large, unpopulated area while transitioning fully into high-speed wing-borne flight. The modern facilities and support from CATEC (Center for Advanced Aerospace Technologies) has been instrumental in setting Lilium up for a successful flight test campaign.

Andy Strachan, Chief Test Pilot at Lilium, said: “I’m thrilled to join Lilium at such an exciting moment in the company’s growth. As someone who has been influenced by aviation since childhood, it’s inspiring to be part of a company driving the next phase of sustainable, aeronautical technology.”

Alastair McIntosh, Chief Technology Officer at Lilium, said: “We’re excited for this next high-speed testing phase to begin in Spain and to welcome new Chief Test Pilot Andy Strachan who is an incredible addition to the Lilium team.”

