Tufin to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 10

Tufin%26reg%3B (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 on Thursday, February 10, 2022 before the market opens.

In conjunction with this report, the Company will host a conference call at 8:00am EST on February 10, 2022 to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and its business outlook.

To participate in the call, please dial 877-407-2988 in the U.S. or 201-389-0923 for international participants and enter Conference ID# 13726295. The call will also be webcast live on Tufin’s Investor Relations website at investors.tufin.com.

Following the conference call, an archive of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website two hours after the live call ends.

About Tufin

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

