Whitestone REIT Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (:WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2021 ended December 31, 2021 after the market close on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.



You are invited to listen to the Company’s fourth quarter results webcast and conference call, which will take place on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The webcast and conference call access information is as follows:

To listen to a live webcast of the conference call, click on the Investor Relations tab of the Company’s website, www.whitestonereit.com, and then click on the webcast link. A replay of the call will be available on Whitestone’s website via the webcast link until the Company’s next earnings release.

Dial-in number for domestic participants: 1-877-705-6003 Dial-in number for international participants: 1-201-493-6725

The conference call will be recorded and a telephone replay will be available through Wednesday, March 16, 2021. Replay access information is as follows:

Replay number for domestic participants: 1-844-512-2921 Replay number for international participants: 1-412-317-6671 Passcode (for all participants): 13726373

The fourth quarter earnings release and supplemental data package will be located in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. For those without internet access, the earnings release and supplemental data package will be available by mail upon request. To receive a copy, please call the Company’s Investor Relations line at (713) 435-2219. Additional information about Whitestone can be found on the Company’s website at www.whitestonereit.com.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops, and redevelops high-quality neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt.

Whitestone seeks to create “Communities That Thrive” through “Creating Local Connections” between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of local, regional and national tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

Whitestone (: WSR) pays monthly dividends to its shareholders and it has consistently done so for more than 15 years. Whitestone’s strong balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles. For additional information, please visit www.whitestonereit.com.

Contact Whitestone REIT:

Rebecca Elliott

Vice President, Corporate Communications

(713) 435-2219

[email protected]