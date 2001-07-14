Media advisory – Canadian Club Toronto's free virtual event to cover mental health in sports and business

With many Olympians and other high-performance athletes speaking out in recent years about their mental health experiences – often driven by competitive pressures, the media spotlight and the pandemic – high-profile athletes are using their celebrity status to elevate positive mental health conversations and reduce societal stigmas. As the official mental health partner of the Canadian Olympic team, LifeWorks promotes the mental health and total wellbeing of Canadian athletes, and all Canadians, by offering support and encouraging open discussions about mental health.

With the 2022 Olympic Winter Games scheduled to begin next week, LifeWorks is proud to sponsor an inspirational business and athlete panel to continue these important mental health conversations. During the Canadian Club Toronto’s free virtual event, “sports, business and mental health,” panellists will share insights from a personal and systemic perspective on mental health in the sport and business worlds.

Virtual event details

What: Sports, business and mental health When: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET Where: Virtual event, live stream link to be provided to registered attendees prior to event; online registration can be found here Who: The panel will feature the following speakers: Stephen Liptrap , president and chief executive officer, LifeWorks

, president and chief executive officer, LifeWorks Calvin McDonald, chief executive officer, lululemon

chief executive officer, lululemon Ashley Lawrence , Paris Saint-Germain athlete and Olympian

Paris Saint-Germain athlete and Olympian Hayley Wickenheiser, senior director of player development for Maple Leafs and physician

senior director of player development for Maple Leafs and physician Kathy Woods, partner and national lead, workforce transformation, Deloitte

All are welcome to register and attend the Canadian Club Toronto’s virtual event made free by its sponsors.

