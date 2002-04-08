Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Small Cap Growth Live Virtual Investor Conference February 2nd & 3rd

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

Company Executives share vision and answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Small Cap Growth Conference on February 2nd & 3rd. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 9:15 am ET on Wednesday, February 2nd.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/349qRVg

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations or ask questions.

“We are excited to kick-off the year with our Small Cap Growth virtual investor conference and provide issuers an opportunity to engage a broader investor base,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “We thank our keynote Scott Powell and Skyline Corporate Communications Group for sponsoring this two-day event.”

Scott Powell, President of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, commented: “Skyline is once again pleased to sponsor the OTC Markets Group Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference. Many of these presenting companies have disruptive technologies and products in various stages of development and growth. We believe this virtual conference platform will allow company presenters greater access to a broader base of potential investors and financial community professionals. We very much look forward to learning more about these compelling presenting companies and participating in another VirtualInvestorConferences.com event.”

February 2nd Agenda:

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
9:30 AMKeynote Presentation from Skyline Corporate Communications Group:
“Social Media & the New Investor Relations Landscape”
10:00 AMBlueRush Inc.( BTVRF | TSX-V: BTV)
10:30 AMIlika PLC(OTCQX: ILIKF | AIM: IKA)
11:00 AMProstar Holdings Inc.(OTCQX: MAPPF | TSX-V: MAPS)
11:30 AMSolution Financial Inc.(OTCQX: SLNFF | TSX: SFI)
12:00 PMAAC Clyde Space(OTCQX: ACCMF | Nasdaq Stockholm: AAC)
12:30 PMMission Ready Solutions Inc.(OTCQX: MSNVF | TSX-V: MRS)
1:00 PMLegion Capital Corp.( LGCP)
1:30 PMWishpond Technologies Ltd.(OTCQX: WPNDF | TSX-V: WISH)
2:00 PMExco Technologies Ltd.(OTCQX: EXCOF | TSX: XTC)
2:30 PMMagnis Energy Technologies Ltd(OTCQX: MNSEF | ASX: MNS)
3:00 PMFlyht Aerospace Solutions, Ltd.(OTCQX: FLYLF | TSX-V: FLY)
3:30 PM GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Ltd.(Pink: BLVDF | TSX-V: BLOK)

February 3rd Agenda:

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
9:30 AMBrainchip Holdings Ltd.(OTCQX: BRCHF | ASX: BRN)
10:00 AMMBH Corporation plc(OTCQX: MBHCF | Deutsche Borse: M8H)
10:30 AMNutraLife Biosciences, Inc.(Pink: NLBS)
11:00 AMiFabric Corp.(OTCQX: IFABF | TSX: IFA)
11:30 AMAlvopetro Energy Ltd.(OTCQX: ALVOF | TSX-V: ALV)
12:00 PMImperial Helium Corp.( IMPHF | TSX-V: IHC)
12:30 PMInPlay Oil Corp.(OTCQX: IPOOF | TSX: IPO)
1:00 PMVenzee Technologies Inc.( VENZF | TSX-V: VENZ)
1:30 PMNorthstar Clean Technologies Inc.( ROOOF | TSX-V: ROOF)
2:00 PM TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc.(OTCQX: TAALF | CSE: TAAL)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

ti?nf=ODQ2NDU5NCM0Njk3Mzg1IzIyMzMwNDE=
Virtual-Investor-Conferences.png
Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
[email protected]

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus