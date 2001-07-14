KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Stafford Meadows, a new, single-family home community in a prime Seattle-area location. Situated in Auburn, Stafford Meadows is conveniently located near the Auburn Sounder commuter train station just east of Interstate 5 and west of Highway 167, providing easy access to Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma and the area’s major employment centers. The new community is close to shopping, dining and entertainment at The Commons, Westfield Southcenter Mall and accesso ShoWare® Center, which hosts sporting events and concerts. Homeowners will also enjoy the community’s proximity to outdoor recreation at Saltwater State Park, Star Lake and Auburn Golf Course.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Stafford Meadows, its latest new-home community in Auburn, Washington. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new homes at Stafford Meadows showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s one- and two-story floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,800 to 2,700 square feet. The cul-de-sac community is walking distance to several area schools and will also feature future amenities like a park and plenty of open space.

“Stafford Meadows is situated near Interstate 5 and Highway 167 and just a short drive to the Auburn Sounder train station, providing easy access to downtown Seattle and the area’s major employers,” said Ryan Kemp, President of KB Home’s Seattle division. “The new community is also close to popular shopping, dining and entertainment as well as outdoor recreation. As with other KB Home communities, Stafford Meadows provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Stafford Meadows sales office and model home are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $700,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable, and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

