Trust Stamp Receives Approval for Nasdaq Listing

Atlanta, GA, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (OTCQX: IDAI, Euronext Growth: AIID ID), a global provider of AI-powered, privacy-first trust and identity services used across multiple sectors, has received approval from Nasdaq to have its Class A Common stock listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “IDAI” with trading expected to commence on January 31, 2022. Prior to listing on Nasdaq, the Company's shares continue to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market under the same ticker symbol.

The company also reports it has filed its Form 8-A (the “Registration Statement”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and has received SEC qualification of its Form 1-A (the “Offering Statement”) for the Regulation A offering in which existing investors have the ability to exercise warrants.

The uplisting continues Trust Stamp’s momentum in 2021 which included an initial contract award of $3.92M from the United States Department of Homeland Security, increased R&D, productization and business development resources to meet growing demand across new geographies and verticals, and establishing subsidiaries in Rwanda and the Isle of Man.

Trust Stamp CEO Gareth N. Genner comments, “Trust Stamp has raised over $30M in capital, welcomed over 3,500 shareholders, and scaled to over 100 passionate team members in nine countries. We appreciate the tremendous support of our shareholders, customers, and partners, which has enabled us to achieve this incredible milestone of listing on Nasdaq, the pre-eminent capital market for innovative technology companies.

We are committed to building significant long-term shareholder-value as we execute on our mission of delivering accessible, privacy-first identity and trust verification solutions that promote global societal and financial inclusion.”

Trust Stamp and its subsidiaries deliver unparalleled security and privacy among biometric and digital identity solutions, taking a unique approach to data tokenization with proven cross-industry applications. The Company’s core technology leverages deep neural networks in a patented process that turns any biometric or other sensitive data into unique, anonymized representations known as the Irreversibly Transformed Identity Tokens (IT2) that are safely stored, shared, and utilized as accurate identifiers across use cases of any scale.

“Trust Stamp’s competitive advantage versus the legacy biometrics industry continues to garner commercial support across government and enterprise security and fraud prevention, data protection and privacy, and financial accessibility applications, which is reflected in our sustained year-over-year growth despite exceptional market conditions. We look forward to further strengthening our position as a trusted leader in the identity space with the increased visibility and reputation that a Nasdaq listing affords,” says Trust Stamp President Andrew Gowasack

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in seven countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: IDAI) and Euronext Growth in Dublin (Euronext Growth: AIID ID). Founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack, the company now employs over 100 people.

Safe Harbor Statement: Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Remarks

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The information in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements and information related to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events-based information currently available and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.