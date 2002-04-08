TAOP Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement to Expand Naked-eye 3D iGallery and "Smart Station" Market

HONGKONG, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoping Inc. ( TAOP, the “Company” or “TAOP”), a provider of blockchain technology and smart cloud services, today announced that it has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with three other companies to cooperate on naked-eye 3D iGallery and “Smart Station” projects. The three companies are BOE Yiyun Technology Co., Ltd., Sichuan Lvfa Environmental Technology Co., Ltd., and Wuxi Centennial Ronghua Technology Development Co., Ltd.



Pursuant to the agreement, which has a term of five years, TAOP is responsible for the market development of naked-eye 3D iGallery and “Smart Station” projects through its Taoping Alliance network and the overall operation of the new media advertising of Smart Station. The three partners are responsible to integrate and leverage their respective resources in brand, technology, channel, content, and operation to promote the development of naked-eye 3D iGallery and “Smart Station” projects in the market.

The innovative iGallery digital art display offers a new way to show and share art. It provides a full range of solutions for different environments such as museums, schools, hotels and restaurants, office buildings, and homes. With the newly released naked-eye 3D iGallery, the audience can enjoy the cool visual impact without wearing 3D glasses. “Smart Station” is a modular smart portable public toilet. Based on the Internet of Things and biotechnology, the Smart Station does not need to connect with the sewage pipeline and can stay clean and stinky-free. The Smart Station also includes billboards, iGallery, shared power banks, and vending machines that help make the project sustainable. The booth-like Smart Station can be established in populated areas such as thoroughfares, parks, and tourist attractions. At present, the Smart Station project has been deployed and put into operation in Chengdu, Changsha, Chongqing, Shenzhen, and several other cities in China.

“Naked-eye 3D iGallery and Smart Station are both smart projects that serve the common need and bring great experience to the public, We are excited to be involved in this project and we are confident by utilizing our advantage into the market development and the integration of all partners’ resources”, said Mr. Jianghuai Lin, Chairman and CEO of TAOP. “We will also work with the three partners to accelerate the implementation of the projects to allow more people to have access to the service and create value for the communities and the Company.”

About BOE Yiyun Technology Co., Ltd.

Established in 2017, BOE Yiyun Technology Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. The company’s core business is to provide iGallery displays products and digital art display solutions.

About Sichuan Lvfa Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2016, Sichuan Lvfa is committed to the R&D and application of environmental protection technology and provides integrated solutions for smart portable public toilets.

About Wuxi Centennial Ronghua Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2018, Wuxi Centennial Ronghua is committed to the integration of culture, technology, and business. Partnering with BOE Yiyun, the company co-founded BOE Ronghua Digital Art Museum, a platform that combines art exhibitions, appreciations of art, circulation of information, and transactions.

About Taoping Inc.

Taoping Inc. ( TAOP, Financial) is a blockchain technology and smart cloud services provider. The Company is dedicated to the research and application of blockchain technology and digital assets, and continues to improve computing power and create value for the encrypted digital currency industry. Relying on its self-developed smart cloud platform, TAOP also provides solutions and cloud services to industries such as new media and artificial intelligence. To learn more, please visit http://www.taop.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including “anticipates,” “believes,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “should,” or “will” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Our actual results may differ materially or perhaps significantly from those discussed herein, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are only estimates or predictions of future events based on information currently available to our management and management’s current beliefs about the potential outcome of future events. Whether these future events will occur as management anticipates, whether we will achieve our business objectives, and whether our revenues, operating results, or financial condition will improve in future periods are subject to numerous risks. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: our potential inability to achieve or sustain profitability or reasonably predict our future results due to our limited operating history of providing blockchain technology and smart cloud services, the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic, the emergence of additional competing technologies, changes in domestic and foreign laws, regulations and taxes, uncertainties related to China’s legal system and economic, political and social events in China, the volatility of the securities markets; and other risks including, but not limited to, those that we discussed or referred to in the Company’s disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F as well as in our other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. You should read these factors and the other cautionary statements made in this press release. If one or more of these factors materialize, or if any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and TAOP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

