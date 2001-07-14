NFL, MLB, and MLS Sports Fans Experience Little to No Wait Times with Evolv Technology Touchless Screening

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in weapons detection security screening, today announced that its state-of-the-art Evolv Express® screening solution is helping to fundamentally transform the fan experience at many professional sports stadiums across the U.S.

Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, eliminated its 30-minute security screening queues and doubled visitor satisfaction for screening overnight – from a 2.3 to a 4.6 (out of 5.0). Thanks to Evolv Express, Lower.com Field, home of the Columbus Crew MLS team, can now accommodate a surge of 16,000 fans entering the stadium through one gate. By integrating security screening, ticketing and facial scanning, Lower.com Field has streamlined the entry process and created a completely touchless experience for Crew fans.

At Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United of MLS, nine out of 10 fans now say that the security screening process is no longer a point of contention for them. The stadium also rates in the top quarter of all NFL stadiums for gate entry experience from fans.

“We are transforming sports events from the era of waiting in large, threat-prone crowds, through long lines and invasive bag checks to a safer, touchless experience,” said Peter George, CEO of Evolv Technology. “Teams across the country are showing their commitment to fan-first experiences by implementing innovative technology, like Evolv Express, that delivers a positive impression from the moment a fan arrives. These teams don’t just claim to put their fans first, they’re doing it – and their fans are noticing.”

Evolv is transforming security so that people can gather safely with ease. Using advanced, sensor-based AI-driven technology for weapons detection screening, Evolv Express can help to move people through the gates at unprecedented volume and speed. Built on its Evolv+Cortex+AI%3Ci%3E%26trade%3B%3C%2Fi%3E+software+platform, Evolv continually improves its customers’ security posture through machine learning and on-demand analytical insights in a way that legacy metal detectors and other analog screening systems have not.

Additionally, through Evolv Insights™ analytics, the company provides additional capabilities and insights to teams who want to continuously improve their fan entrance experience. For example, operations and security teams can review the dashboard for shifts in traffic to identify where improvements, such as repositioning scanners, can be made to improve flow.

Delivering on Demand With Professional Sports Experts

Evolv has added a team of professional sports experts to its expanding employee roster to meet the growing demand from forward-thinking sports visionaries.

Leading the team, the company has hired John+Baier as Vice President of Sports. He spent the last 15 years with BSE Global, the parent company of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center, where he played a pivotal role in launching the new sales and relocation efforts of the Nets with the opening of the Barclays Center in 2012. He’s held numerous titles for which his responsibilities included running business development efforts and client retention.

“We love watching fans’ faces when they realize they don’t have to stop as they walk through Evolv Express,” said Baier. “Once a stadium implements Evolv Express, the atmosphere and energy level on the outside of the stadium matches the inside. The frustration and impatience that go hand-in-hand with long security lines and extended wait times are replaced by excitement and anticipation as fans focus on the reason they are there: to see their team play… and hopefully win!”

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is a leader in weapons detection for security screening, securing the world’s most iconic venues and companies. Its mission is enabling a better experience and better security for venues, creating a safer world to work, learn, and play by transforming physical security to make everywhere safer. It gives sports fans, theme park visitors, concertgoers, shoppers, employees, students, and others peace of mind so that they can gather without fear of violence. Its security screening has scanned more than 100 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States, and its technology combines powerful, advanced sensors with proven artificial intelligence (AI), security ecosystem integrations, and comprehensive venue analytics to reliably detect threats 10 times faster than traditional metal detectors.

Evolv Technology, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights™, and Evolv Cortex AI™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fevolvtechnology.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events or our Company’s performance and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the risk factors set forth in our prospectus, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 3, 2021, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220127005300/en/