McKesson Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of McKesson Corporation ( NYSE:MCK, Financial) yesterday declared a regular dividend of 47 cents per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on April 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on March 1, 2022.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions. McKesson partners with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare to help provide the right medicines, medical products and healthcare services to the right patients at the right time, safely and cost-effectively. United by our ICARE shared principles, our employees work every day to innovate and deliver opportunities that make our customers and partners more successful – all for the better health of patients. McKesson has been named a “Most+Admired+Company” in the healthcare wholesaler category by FORTUNE, a “Best+Place+to+Work” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and a top military-friendly+company by Military Friendly. For more information, visit www.mckesson.com.

