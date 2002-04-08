SmileDirectClub Advances Whitening Portfolio with Launch of Wireless Pro Whitening System Plus

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. ( SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced the expansion of its best-in-class oral care product offerings with its new Pro Whitening System Plus, featuring a Wireless LED Whitening Light. Putting advanced technology directly in the hands of consumers, the Pro Whitening System Plus is the brand’s most complete teeth whitening system available, offering even more convenience and value.



This new extension to SmileDirectClub’s bestselling Pro Whitening System, the Pro Whitening System Plus features two 1-week treatments (instead of just 1) and a rechargeable, patented Wireless LED Whitening Light. The innovative Pro Whitening System Plus is the most effective whitening product in the brand’s whitening line-up and offers professional-level results, brightening teeth up to 9 shades in 1 week* and up to 2 shades brighter than whitening gel alone.**

“As we continue to expand our world-class line of bestselling oral care products at SmileDirectClub, we are constantly looking for ways to address our customer’s needs,” said Amy Keith, General Manager of Global Oral Care at SmileDirectClub. “The new Wireless LED Whitening Light in the Pro Whitening System Plus utilizes advanced technology to bring even more convenience to our customer’s teeth whitening routine.”

The SmileDirectClub Pro Whitening System Plus ($90) is now available at Shop.SmileDirectClub.com and will launch on Amazon.com in mid-February. The new Pro Whitening System Plus complements SmileDirectClub’s award-winning existing product offerings, including the recently released new Water Flossers, Fast-Dissolving Whitening Strips and various other premium oral care products.

Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies and continues to be the leading telehealth platform for orthodontia, serving well over 1.5 million customers around the world. SmileDirectClub is the only oral care brand that offers customers an end-to-end solution to keep teeth straighter, brighter and cleaner.

To learn more about SmileDirectClub’s new product offerings and availability, visit: Shop.SmileDirectClub.com.

* Average results when used as directed. Results may vary.

**Average results when used as directed vs. SmileDirectClub Premium Teeth Whitening gel alone. Results may vary.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. ( SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Contact: SmileDirectClub Media Relations: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8acacb57-c5c3-4edc-9d2c-6712959fc3a6