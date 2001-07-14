Amcor Launches New Platform for Paper-Based Packaging

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, today launched a new platform of paper-based packaging products: AmFiberTM. AmFiber innovations aim to redefine the capabilities of traditional paper packaging, providing a wider range of features and functional benefits to meet the changing needs of consumers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220126006040/en/

Amcor's new AmFiber product is a recyclable package for snacks, candy, coffee, drink powders, seasoning and soups that delivers a high barrier from oxygen and moisture. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ron Delia, Amcor CEO said: “Amcor’s long-term experience in paper and carton packaging was the basis for launching the AmFiber platform. Amcor has a proven history of delivering ground-breaking innovation to support our customers’ growth aspirations. This family of differentiated paper-based products builds on Amcor’s extensive track record across multiple materials and applications.”

The AmFiber platform demonstrates Amcor’s consumer-centric and adaptable approach to innovation which provides customers the best in packaging technology using the materials most suited to their needs.

The first AmFiber product launch in 2022 will be an innovative solution tailored to provide snacks and confectionery customers in Europe a recyclable package that delivers a high barrier from oxygen and moisture.

Amcor will gradually extend its new paper-based offerings into a wide variety of applications such as coffee, drink powders, seasoning and soups as well as into the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions. AmFiber innovations will join other Amcor paper-based products introduced recently, including solutions for butter and margarine in Latin America, for cheese in Europe and for confectionery in Australia.

The introduction of the AmFiber platform coincides with the four-year anniversary of Amcor’s 2025+pledge to develop all of its packaging to be recyclable or reusable and to increase the use of recycled content.

About Amcor Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. Around 47,000 Amcor people generate US$12.5 billion in sales from operations that span about 230 locations in 40-plus countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

www.amcor.com I LinkedIn I Facebook I Twitter I YouTube

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220126006040/en/