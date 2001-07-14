Funko and Make-A-Wish® Launch New Pops! With Purpose Assortment to Celebrate World Wish Day

Funko, Inc. ("Funko,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FNKO), a leading pop culture lifestyle brand, in partnership with %3Cb%3EMake-A-Wish%3C%2Fb%3E, today announced the newest Pops! With Purpose product assortment featuring iconic Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm characters. Each Pop! With Purpose figure sold will feature a designated sticker and box art indicating that Funko has made a charitable donation to the organization. The new collectibles line will be available online and in stores on April 4 leading up to World Wish Day on April 29.

“Funko understands the importance of giving back by supporting causes that are close to the hearts of our employees, fans and the greater community,” said Andrew Perlmutter, Chief Executive Officer at Funko. “We are honored to support Make-A-Wish’s efforts as they work around the clock to fulfill children’s wishes.”

Regardless of sales, Funko will donate $150,000 to Make-A-Wish to help fulfill the life-changing wishes of children with critical illnesses.

In collaboration with %3Cb%3EGameStop%3C%2Fb%3E%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, Funko will also be launching in-store activations for Make-A-Wish recipients at select GameStop stores nationwide during the month of April.

“World Wish Day is all about the Make-A-Wish community coming together in celebration of wishes that can help kids build the physical and emotional strength needed to fight a critical illness,” said Richard K. Davis, president and CEO, Make-A-Wish America. “We are so grateful to have Funko join the celebration and find a fun way to involve a couple of our other key supporters in Disney and GameStop as well.”

Available at all major retailers and online beginningApril 4, the latest Pops! With Purpose product assortment will feature fan-favorite Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm characters, including:

Pop! Disney: Make-A-Wish Disney Mickey Mouse (BoxLunch Exclusive)

Pop! Disney: Make-A-Wish Disney Minnie Mouse

Pop! Disney: Make-A-Wish Cheshire Cat

Pop! Disney: Make-A-Wish Sulley

Pop! Disney: Make-A-Wish Winnie the Pooh (Hot Topic Exclusive)

Pop! Marvel: Make-A-Wish Iron Man (Funko Web Exclusive)

Pop! Marvel: Make-A-Wish Spider-Man

Pop! Star Wars: Make-A-Wish BB-8 bobblehead

Pop! Star Wars: Make-A-Wish Stormtrooper bobblehead (GameStop Exclusive)

Disney has worked with Make-A-Wish for more than 40 years and together have granted more than 145,000 magical wishes globally.

Introduced in 2021, Pops! With Purpose ties some of Funko’s most beloved characters in Pop! aesthetic with philanthropic causes that are important to the company, community and fans.

ABOUT FUNKO

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture lifestyle brand. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, board games, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https%3A%2F%2Ffunko.com%2F, and follow us on Twitter (%40OriginalFunko) and Instagram (%40OriginalFunko).

ABOUT MAKE-A-WISH

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, operating in every community in the United States and in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 30,000 volunteers across the U.S., Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 500,000 wishes worldwide; more than 340,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

ABOUT GAMESTOP

GameStop is focused on offering games, entertainment products and technology through its e-commerce properties and stores. The Company offers a range of selection of pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories, monitors, television (TV) and other consumer electronics and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats. GameStop also offers a variety of POP vinyl figures, collectibles, and board games. Through its buy-sell-trade program, gamers can trade in video game consoles, games, and accessories, as well as consumer electronics for cash or in-store credit. The Company’s geographic segments include United States, Canada, Australia and Europe. GameStop’s consumer network also includes www.gamestop.com and Game Informer magazine. Learn more at GameStop.com%5C.

Lucasfilm, the Lucasfilm logo, STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.

