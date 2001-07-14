Revitalist Publishes Proprietary Diagnostic Tool After Receiving Certificate of Registration from The United States Copyright Office

REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. (“Revitalist” or the “Company”) (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is pleased to announce it has published a proprietary diagnostic scale integrating the neurologic sequela of mental health conditions and chronic pain syndromes. The “Federal Unit Conservative Kinesiologic Investigational Taskforce Scale” (also known as the “Federal Unit Scale” or “FUS”), is a risk mitigation tool focused on frontline workers and veterans with language that is presented in a format objectively defined to communicate to high-risk populations in a non-triggering way. The Federal Unit Scale was created through a collaboration of medical and mental health professionals including Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists and Licensed Clinical Social Workers.

Senior Vice President of Research, Dr. Denise Hopkins-Chadwick reports, “The Federal Unit Scale introduces a provider decision making tool leading to a clinical pathway designed to reduce unwanted variance. We are now entering into validity and reliability testing, and expect this scale to be ground-breaking across the spectrum of conditions with mental health and pain etiologies.”

Kathryn Walker, CEO, commented, “Recognizing best practice guidelines were lacking in conversation with specific cultures and populations lead to the creation of this scale. The compilation of evidenced based research proving the coexisting symptomatology and the positive benefit of psychedelics gives great hope for the future of all.”

ABOUT REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD.

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTC: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is a publicly traded company, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, with clinics operating across the United States and expanding. Revitalist is dedicated to empowering individuals toward an improved quality of well-being through a combination of comprehensive care and future-centric treatments provided by medical professionals, mental health experts, and chronic pain specialists. Since opening their first clinic in 2018, Revitalist has provided thousands of infusions for patients suffering from treatment-resistant conditions. Additionally, Revitalist offers a number of lifestyle optimization services and vitamin infusions that can bring anyone closer to total wellness. For additional information and to be added to the Company’s mailing list, please click here.

Twitter: %40RevitalistCorp+%0A

Facebook: %40RevitalistLifestyleandWellnessLtd.+%0A

Instagram: %40RevitalistCorp+%0A

LinkedIn: %40RevitalistLifestyleAndWellnessLtd

On Behalf of the Board

Kathryn Walker

Chief Executive Officer

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Revitalist to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release.

Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220127005010/en/