DigitalOcean Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOCN), the cloud for developers, startups and SMBs, announced today that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 before the market opens on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The company will also hold a conference call on the same day at 8:00 AM ET to discuss its financial results and financial outlook with the investment community.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 282-0024 from the United States or (236) 714-3495 internationally with conference ID 5391849. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the DigitalOcean investor relations website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.digitalocean.com.

Following the completion of the call, a telephonic replay will be available through March 3, 2022 at (800) 585-8367 from the United States or (416) 621-4642 internationally with conference ID 5391849.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean simplifies cloud computing so developers and businesses can spend more time building software that changes the world. With its mission-critical infrastructure and fully managed offerings, DigitalOcean helps developers, startups and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility. DigitalOcean combines the power of simplicity, community, open source and customer support so customers can spend less time managing their infrastructure and more time building innovative applications that drive business growth.

