Service Properties Trust Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, February 25th

Service+Properties+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+SVC%29 today announced that it will issue a press release containing its fourth quarter 2021 results after the Nasdaq closes on Thursday, February 24, 2022. On Friday, February 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, President and Chief Executive Officer John+Murray, Chief Financial Officer Brian+Donley and Chief Investment Officer Todd+Hargreaves will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 329-3720. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-5434. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, March 4, 2022. To hear the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 8820658.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website, which is located at www.svcreit.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company’s website after the call.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with more than $12 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. SVC owns more than 300 hotels with over 48,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service. SVC owns nearly 800 retail service focused net lease properties totaling over 13 million square feet throughout United States. SVC is managed by The+RMR+Group+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29, a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with more than $32 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. SVC is headquartered in Newton, MA. For more information, visit svcreit.com.

