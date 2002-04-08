Kelly® Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index

TROY, Mich., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly®, a leading specialty talent solutions provider, today announced that it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). This marks the fifth consecutive year that Kelly has received a perfect score on the CEI, a national benchmarking survey and report that measures corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.



“This recognition is a testament to Kelly’s long-standing commitment to advancing LGBTQ+ equality in the workplace,” said Kelly Chief People Officer Amy Bouque. “While there will always be more work to do, we are proud to be recognized for our efforts to foster a workplace culture in which members of the LGBTQ+ community can be their true, authentic selves, and thrive.”

The 2022 CEI showcases how 1,271 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also how 56% of CEI-rated companies with global operations are helping advance LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Kelly’s efforts satisfied all CEI criteria, earning the company a 100 percent rating and a spot among the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality. The Human Rights Campaign Foundation has continued to evolve its CEI criteria in each of the five years that Kelly has earned a 100 percent rating, a fact that reflects the company’s persistent drive to improve its policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ equality.

A comprehensive strategy that focuses on diversity, equity and inclusion guides Kelly’s efforts to advance LGBTQ+ equality in the workplace, workforce and marketplace. Central to the company’s strategy is the belief that everyone is responsible for helping create an environment where all employees feel welcome, respected and valued. The Kelly Inclusion Council – a group comprising employees from all levels, departments and locations – was formed with this idea in mind to help shape more inclusive policies and practices. The council works with Kelly’s affinity groups – including the Rainbow Alliance for members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies – to incorporate a variety of perspectives into Kelly’s approach to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Kelly’s commitment to workplace equality extends far beyond its own workforce. Through its Equity%40Work initiative, the company vigorously advocates on behalf of underrepresented and marginalized groups who face unjust barriers to meaningful work. In addition, Kelly President and CEO Peter Quigley is among more than 2,000 CEOs who have publicly committed their organizations’ support for diversity and inclusion in the workplace by signing the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge.

“We embrace the idea that a diverse and inclusive team helps us to more meaningfully connect talent to work in ways that enrich their lives,” Quigley said. “Kelly strives to be a global company where all employees feel a sense of belonging, are valued for who they are, and are empowered to make a difference.”

The full 2022 Corporate Equality Index report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

