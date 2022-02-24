ACI Worldwide, Inc. To Release Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

ACI+Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time+digital+payment+software+and+solutions, announced today that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 on February 24, 2022. Management will host a conference call at 8:30 am ET to discuss these results, as well as 2022 financial guidance. Interested persons may access a real-time webcast of the teleconference at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.aciworldwide.com%2F or use the following number for dial-in participation: toll free (866) 914-7436. Please provide your name, the conference name of ACI Worldwide, Inc. and conference ID 5592509.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI+Worldwide is a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time+payment+solutions to corporations. Customers use our proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital+payments, enable omni-commerce+payments, present and process bill+payments, and manage fraud+and+risk. We combine our global footprint with local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

