Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and year-end 2021 financial results. A press release with fourth quarter 2021 financial results will be issued before the market opens on February 3, 2022.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are 844-535-3969 (U.S. and Canada) and 409-937-8903 (International); both numbers require passcode 2415467. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

A telephone and webcast replay of the call will be available beginning shortly after the call’s completion. The telephone replay will be available through February 17, 2022 using dial-in numbers 855-859-2056 and 404-537-3406 for U.S. and International callers, respectively, and passcode 2415467. The webcast replay will be available for one year following the call’s completion on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. The Company's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

