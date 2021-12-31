First Merchants Corp Buys Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Ball Corp, Franklin Electric Co Inc, Eli Lilly and Co

- New Purchases: VCSH, DEO, GIS, MS, NVS, OEF, VUG, OTLK,
- Added Positions: XLC, AGG, GSY, CB, TXN, AMZN, PYPL, BNDX, IJR, FB, NOW, UNH, BIV, CMCSA, COP, V, GOOGL, TJX, JNJ, SPGI, CMI, UNP, XLI, SYK, XLF, LRCX, ECL, IBB, XLY, SPY, XLV, XLU, ABBV, SCHD, IEMG, EMB, VB, ALC, XLB, VV, VCIT, EFA, PLD, SCHW, CTSH, DLR, CERN, CASY, WMT, BLK, EQIX, TFC, HON, KMB, MDU, MCHP, NFLX, ABT, O, ROP, ANSS, XLE, ARE, PFF, VTEB, VO, SCHP, EMR, IYZ, IWD, IJH, LZB, MKTX, NKE, USB,
- Reduced Positions: BLL, LLY, DIS, AAPL, T, MCD, TRV, BWX, PEP, ADBE, IVW, AMGN, PFE, VGT, ABC, CNI, XLNX, DHR, XLRE, IJK, IJJ, DVY, DGRO, IVV, AFL, PSX, VLO, MDY, LMT, BRK.B, SCHR, CVX, CL, SCHO, GLW, IWM, XOM, D, VZ, WM, IWF, ACN, IWC, MASI, TSLA, SITE, KO, AMT, VNQ, EEM, IJT, IJS, VYM, SBUX, FRME, RSP, HRL, IBM, ITW, INTC, SJM, EA, BDX, NVDA, JNK, OMCL, ORCL, MMM, PG, POOL, SNBR, ADP, IYJ, IYH, IWO, UPS, ORLY, BRO, CVS, CRL, CFR, DE, DRE, GPC, MRK, NUE, IDV, BANF, TTC, BMY, ANTM, BX, FTV, EYE, GLD,
- Sold Out: FELE, NWL, ATVI, PGX, HDV, MO, RE, GDV, BA, CCL, PM,
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 661,879 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.51%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 254,273 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.16%
- iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) - 316,786 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 100,621 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 399,310 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71%
First Merchants Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Diageo PLC (DEO)
First Merchants Corp initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $192.75 and $221.79, with an estimated average price of $205.45. The stock is now traded at around $198.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
First Merchants Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $274.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 624 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)
First Merchants Corp initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $68.86, with an estimated average price of $63.6. The stock is now traded at around $67.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
First Merchants Corp initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $100.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Novartis AG (NVS)
First Merchants Corp initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08. The stock is now traded at around $84.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
First Merchants Corp added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 62.13%. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $70.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 91,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
First Merchants Corp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 26.08%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $156.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
First Merchants Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 114.57%. The purchase prices were between $54.87 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
First Merchants Corp added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 297.71%. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $484.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
First Merchants Corp added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 22.39%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $294.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
First Merchants Corp added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 32.15%. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $87.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 23,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE)
First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in Franklin Electric Co Inc. The sale prices were between $80.84 and $96.69, with an estimated average price of $89.8.Sold Out: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)
First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $20.57 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.58.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.Sold Out: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)
First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.54 and $15.04, with an estimated average price of $14.81.Sold Out: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)
First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $93.51 and $100.99, with an estimated average price of $97.27.Sold Out: Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)
First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust. The sale prices were between $25.5 and $27.57, with an estimated average price of $26.64.Reduced: Ball Corp (BLL)
First Merchants Corp reduced to a holding in Ball Corp by 98.95%. The sale prices were between $87.48 and $96.88, with an estimated average price of $92.47. The stock is now traded at around $86.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -21.79%. First Merchants Corp still held 40,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
First Merchants Corp reduced to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 20.47%. The sale prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $237.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. First Merchants Corp still held 63,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
First Merchants Corp reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 22.87%. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $133.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. First Merchants Corp still held 47,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)
First Merchants Corp reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 49.89%. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. First Merchants Corp still held 61,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
First Merchants Corp reduced to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 37.42%. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $249.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. First Merchants Corp still held 10,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
First Merchants Corp reduced to a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc by 39.32%. The sale prices were between $145.48 and $162.37, with an estimated average price of $156.33. The stock is now traded at around $167.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. First Merchants Corp still held 10,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.
