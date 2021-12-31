First Merchants Corp Buys Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Ball Corp, Franklin Electric Co Inc, Eli Lilly and Co

New Purchases: VCSH, DEO, GIS, MS, NVS, OEF, VUG, OTLK,

Muncie, IN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, sells Ball Corp, Franklin Electric Co Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Newell Brands Inc, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Merchants Corp. As of 2021Q4, First Merchants Corp owns 235 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 661,879 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.51% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 254,273 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.16% iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) - 316,786 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 100,621 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 399,310 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71%

First Merchants Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Merchants Corp initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $192.75 and $221.79, with an estimated average price of $205.45. The stock is now traded at around $198.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Merchants Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $274.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 624 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Merchants Corp initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $68.86, with an estimated average price of $63.6. The stock is now traded at around $67.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Merchants Corp initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $100.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Merchants Corp initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08. The stock is now traded at around $84.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Merchants Corp added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 62.13%. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $70.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 91,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Merchants Corp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 26.08%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $156.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Merchants Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 114.57%. The purchase prices were between $54.87 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Merchants Corp added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 297.71%. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $484.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Merchants Corp added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 22.39%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $294.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Merchants Corp added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 32.15%. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $87.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 23,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in Franklin Electric Co Inc. The sale prices were between $80.84 and $96.69, with an estimated average price of $89.8.

First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $20.57 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.58.

First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.54 and $15.04, with an estimated average price of $14.81.

First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $93.51 and $100.99, with an estimated average price of $97.27.

First Merchants Corp sold out a holding in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust. The sale prices were between $25.5 and $27.57, with an estimated average price of $26.64.

First Merchants Corp reduced to a holding in Ball Corp by 98.95%. The sale prices were between $87.48 and $96.88, with an estimated average price of $92.47. The stock is now traded at around $86.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -21.79%. First Merchants Corp still held 40,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Merchants Corp reduced to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 20.47%. The sale prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $237.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. First Merchants Corp still held 63,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Merchants Corp reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 22.87%. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $133.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. First Merchants Corp still held 47,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Merchants Corp reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 49.89%. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. First Merchants Corp still held 61,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Merchants Corp reduced to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 37.42%. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $249.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. First Merchants Corp still held 10,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Merchants Corp reduced to a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc by 39.32%. The sale prices were between $145.48 and $162.37, with an estimated average price of $156.33. The stock is now traded at around $167.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. First Merchants Corp still held 10,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.