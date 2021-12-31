NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys Intuitive Surgical Inc, Pfizer Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Fleetcor Technologies Inc, McCormick Inc, Chevron Corp

New Purchases: SHLS, MSM, PLTR, BMI, WST, SWKS, CTRA, ZTO, AZO, MDU, NNN, PLUG, STAA, SEIC, RRC, BILL, SPT, MUR, MMS, MUSA, SBNY, SM, JNPR, AMH, PAG, MATX, WWD, QLYS, TRIP, EXLS, KSS, BHC, USFD, PFGC, BOX, COLM, CBSH, MC, AI, CNXC, LESL, OVV, BEKE, GPI, HE, AR, BEPC, UPWK, PLAN, HLNE, UDR, REZI, BYND, DT, LSPD, ZI, BIGC, ASAN, ABNB, SEMR, VSCO, CCSI, ONL, RIVN, FHN, LNT, BCPC, CF, ELY, CCJ, CASY, BVN, DAR, DLTR, D, EGP, EMN, GOLF, HLF, MANH, MEOH, ORA, PPL, TREX, WDC, FRHC, CROX, COTY, ESNT,

SHLS, MSM, PLTR, BMI, WST, SWKS, CTRA, ZTO, AZO, MDU, NNN, PLUG, STAA, SEIC, RRC, BILL, SPT, MUR, MMS, MUSA, SBNY, SM, JNPR, AMH, PAG, MATX, WWD, QLYS, TRIP, EXLS, KSS, BHC, USFD, PFGC, BOX, COLM, CBSH, MC, AI, CNXC, LESL, OVV, BEKE, GPI, HE, AR, BEPC, UPWK, PLAN, HLNE, UDR, REZI, BYND, DT, LSPD, ZI, BIGC, ASAN, ABNB, SEMR, VSCO, CCSI, ONL, RIVN, FHN, LNT, BCPC, CF, ELY, CCJ, CASY, BVN, DAR, DLTR, D, EGP, EMN, GOLF, HLF, MANH, MEOH, ORA, PPL, TREX, WDC, FRHC, CROX, COTY, ESNT, Added Positions: ISRG, PFE, VZ, HUM, ETSY, NVDA, SQ, WTRG, MRK, NDSN, ACN, DIS, EW, RY, TMO, RTX, CAH, COST, XOM, PEAK, KMB, NKE, PKG, REGN, V, WDAY, ABC, CP, LNG, EL, TD, EBAY, CVS, CMCSA, DXCM, LLY, SLB, WAT, YUM, TTD, BMY, ECL, EXR, SPG, TROW, TXN, LULU, RGA, TSLA, VEEV, OTIS, LI, ALL, AXP, CERN, CI, ESS, EXPE, WELL, IDXX, NFLX, NTRS, SON, PBA, SRC, SEDG, TWLO, BKR, ZM, AMT, AMAT, VIAC, CSCO, CGNX, IEX, LRCX, NFG, OKE, PNW, SBUX, SNPS, UNP, VMW, BURL, KHC, BILI, DOW, XPEV, BAC, GLW, EMR, HIG, ILMN, INTC, JKHY, SPGI, MCO, SIVB, SGEN, SRE, USB, WBA, BX, AWK, LEA, PANW, KEYS, NGVT, TW, SNOW, T, AMD, AFL, APD, ALB, HES, AN, AVT, TFC, BIDU, BMO, BAM, CBRE, CLX, CSGP, KO, CMC, CPRT, DVN, DLR, DISCA, ETR, FL, HAL, IRM, LKQ, LAD, MTX, NDAQ, NTAP, OTEX, PH, O, REG, ROL, SPWR, TRI, WM, XRX, OC, IPGP, WFG, DAN, KDP, BERY, APAM, GLPI, BRX, ARMK, JD, NEP, SYF, SHOP, LSXMA, ROKU, CTVA, TXG, PGNY, ABMD, AEIS, A, AMED, AIG, NLY, APA, ACGL, AJG, ABG, BCE, BLDP, BAX, BIIB, BWA, BG, CNI, CFFN, KMX, CCL, CNC, CRL, CHKP, CME, CINF, CTSH, CNS, CAG, ED, COO, BAP, DSGX, DUK, DISH, RE, EXAS, EXPD, FFIV, FDX, FNF, FISV, BEN, GS, HAS, HSY, HON, HUBB, HBAN, IBM, INCY, ICE, IFF, IP, JBHT, SJM, KAI, K, KRC, LH, LNC, MET, MBT, NTES, NBIX, NSC, OXY, ORI, PPG, PTC, BKNG, PFG, RPM, RJF, RF, BB, WRK, ROK, RCI, ROP, SEE, STT, SYK, TGT, TECH, TTEC, TSCO, TSN, URI, VFC, VNO, WHR, WU, MSCI, IRDM, AGNC, STWD, CHTR, HPP, TAL, NOAH, LPLA, FRC, VIPS, ENPH, CG, NOW, NWSA, TWTR, HLT, OGS, WB, ZEN, ANET, FWONK, CTLT, CFG, CDK, LBRDK, QSR, QRVO, GDDY, CABO, TDOC, RUN, BGNE, OKTA, CVNA, ZLAB, ZS, DBX, DOCU, EQH, PDD, NIO, LTHM, QFIN, LYFT, PINS, NET, VNT, IBB,

FLT, MKC, MSFT, CVX, ABT, UNH, INTU, BABA, PYPL, UPS, AAPL, MA, XYL, AMGN, BDX, SYY, UGI, AMZN, CL, AVGO, COP, WMT, ATVI, MCD, QCOM, SBAC, FB, ANSS, MLM, ROST, VRSK, CARR, BLK, JPM, LYV, ES, ORCL, PKI, SLF, WY, EPAM, AMC, SNAP, DDOG, AMP, ADI, BK, BRK.B, ELS, HPQ, MDLZ, MMC, PG, CUBE, VRSN, KMI, HCA, PSX, ZTS, MDB, PLD, ADM, CSX, COF, DHI, EOG, NTR, VRTX, CDW, RNG, MMM, ALGN, BMRN, CHRW, C, CTXS, CMI, DHR, DPZ, GNTX, MFC, MS, NWL, PNC, PEP, PGR, DGX, RRX, RHI, SNA, TJX, FAF, KKR, MPC, SPLK, GOOG, SE, MRNA, FOXA, AAP, ADC, ATO, ADSK, BBY, BIO, BXP, BYD, CNP, DOV, EQR, FMC, NEE, FRT, GIS, MNST, HOLX, HD, JNJ, KLAC, KR, LPX, LOW, MU, NVR, NHI, PAYX, PXD, PEG, QDEL, RSG, RMD, RCL, R, SJR, SIRI, LUV, SF, TTWO, TFX, MTN, VLO, VTR, WTS, CVLT, DAL, DFS, RCM, CBOE, TRGP, HII, OMF, PAYC, W, PSTG, FTV, COUP, ATH, INVH, VICI, GDYN, AYI, ARE, AME, APH, IVZ, ARW, ALV, ADP, AVY, BNS, BSX, BF.B, CACI, CDNS, CPB, CM, BXMT, SCHW, CHD, CTAS, CCOI, XRAY, DRI, DECK, DRE, EIX, EA, EME, EQIX, FICO, M, FITB, F, FCX, IT, GIL, HRB, HAIN, HEI, HSIC, HFC, HST, IPG, ZD, JBL, KGC, LAMR, LEN, LII, MTB, MTG, MGA, MKL, MKTX, MCK, MOH, MSI, VTRS, NUE, ORLY, ON, ODFL, OHI, OMC, PCAR, PCH, PRU, PSA, PHM, PWR, RBA, SHW, SO, SWK, NLOK, SNX, TER, GL, TYL, VMC, WPC, GWW, WAB, WFC, WAL, XLNX, ZBRA, ZBH, CMG, L, TMUS, PODD, G, MELI, ZNGA, TPH, IQV, PFSI, ATHM, ALLY, HUBS, HLI, MEDP, YUMC, LW, IR, IQ, AVLR, FTDR, DELL, U, OGN, BAMR, KD, MOO, Sold Out: PAGS, ARCE, KL, BDN, KSU, TCOM, VER, VOYA, ALNY, CHWY, AEE, AXTA, EFX, EVRG, SLG, AZN, WDFC, WSM, AUY, TECK, IBKR, TPX, AMEH, TRMB, WEC, THC, WPM, FIVE, SSTK, MGNI, VIRT, MSGS, SGRY, VVV, BL, ATUS, CVET, PPD, OSH, MPLN, MRVI, SCI, OPCH, CBT, CHE, CNO, GME, FUL, HOG, JEF, MAT, NYT, SIG, PII, RGLD, IAA, VST, EGO, AM, EXP, SFIX, DD, CDLX, HUYA, RNR, CHH, ENTG, CHNG, PTON, ONEM, STLD, AIZ, ALGM, DOX, BMBL, JXN, SLVM, HXL, NWE, NXST, INT, MAA, LOPE, MCY, BWXT, RLJ, ZG, NSP, OGE, XEL, YY, PEGA, CHGG, THG, FIVN, GE, BZUN, WING, KWR, EXEL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Intuitive Surgical Inc, Pfizer Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Humana Inc, Etsy Inc, sells Fleetcor Technologies Inc, McCormick Inc, Chevron Corp, Abbott Laboratories, PagSeguro Digital during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.. As of 2021Q4, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owns 753 stocks with a total value of $19.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nn+investment+partners+holdings+n.v./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,145,369 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.45% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,852,381 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 207,220 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 1,123,060 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.01% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 735,975 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.28%

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.05 and $36.55, with an estimated average price of $28.75. The stock is now traded at around $14.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 938,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.9 and $86.01, with an estimated average price of $83.65. The stock is now traded at around $82.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 219,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $12.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 722,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Badger Meter Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.47 and $110.76, with an estimated average price of $105.39. The stock is now traded at around $87.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 87,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.25 and $471.34, with an estimated average price of $431.11. The stock is now traded at around $378.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74. The stock is now traded at around $142.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 49,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 365.58%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $264.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 568,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 87.43%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,006,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 84.95%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,819,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 696.20%. The purchase prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12. The stock is now traded at around $141.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 205,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Humana Inc by 453.53%. The purchase prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48. The stock is now traded at around $377.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 105,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Block Inc by 79.40%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $111.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 403,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in Arco Platform Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.42 and $23, with an estimated average price of $19.42.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $46.35, with an estimated average price of $42.15.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in Brandywine Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $12.75 and $14.66, with an estimated average price of $13.74.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.74 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.22.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.