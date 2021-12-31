NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys Intuitive Surgical Inc, Pfizer Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Fleetcor Technologies Inc, McCormick Inc, Chevron Corp

- New Purchases: SHLS, MSM, PLTR, BMI, WST, SWKS, CTRA, ZTO, AZO, MDU, NNN, PLUG, STAA, SEIC, RRC, BILL, SPT, MUR, MMS, MUSA, SBNY, SM, JNPR, AMH, PAG, MATX, WWD, QLYS, TRIP, EXLS, KSS, BHC, USFD, PFGC, BOX, COLM, CBSH, MC, AI, CNXC, LESL, OVV, BEKE, GPI, HE, AR, BEPC, UPWK, PLAN, HLNE, UDR, REZI, BYND, DT, LSPD, ZI, BIGC, ASAN, ABNB, SEMR, VSCO, CCSI, ONL, RIVN, FHN, LNT, BCPC, CF, ELY, CCJ, CASY, BVN, DAR, DLTR, D, EGP, EMN, GOLF, HLF, MANH, MEOH, ORA, PPL, TREX, WDC, FRHC, CROX, COTY, ESNT,
- Added Positions: ISRG, PFE, VZ, HUM, ETSY, NVDA, SQ, WTRG, MRK, NDSN, ACN, DIS, EW, RY, TMO, RTX, CAH, COST, XOM, PEAK, KMB, NKE, PKG, REGN, V, WDAY, ABC, CP, LNG, EL, TD, EBAY, CVS, CMCSA, DXCM, LLY, SLB, WAT, YUM, TTD, BMY, ECL, EXR, SPG, TROW, TXN, LULU, RGA, TSLA, VEEV, OTIS, LI, ALL, AXP, CERN, CI, ESS, EXPE, WELL, IDXX, NFLX, NTRS, SON, PBA, SRC, SEDG, TWLO, BKR, ZM, AMT, AMAT, VIAC, CSCO, CGNX, IEX, LRCX, NFG, OKE, PNW, SBUX, SNPS, UNP, VMW, BURL, KHC, BILI, DOW, XPEV, BAC, GLW, EMR, HIG, ILMN, INTC, JKHY, SPGI, MCO, SIVB, SGEN, SRE, USB, WBA, BX, AWK, LEA, PANW, KEYS, NGVT, TW, SNOW, T, AMD, AFL, APD, ALB, HES, AN, AVT, TFC, BIDU, BMO, BAM, CBRE, CLX, CSGP, KO, CMC, CPRT, DVN, DLR, DISCA, ETR, FL, HAL, IRM, LKQ, LAD, MTX, NDAQ, NTAP, OTEX, PH, O, REG, ROL, SPWR, TRI, WM, XRX, OC, IPGP, WFG, DAN, KDP, BERY, APAM, GLPI, BRX, ARMK, JD, NEP, SYF, SHOP, LSXMA, ROKU, CTVA, TXG, PGNY, ABMD, AEIS, A, AMED, AIG, NLY, APA, ACGL, AJG, ABG, BCE, BLDP, BAX, BIIB, BWA, BG, CNI, CFFN, KMX, CCL, CNC, CRL, CHKP, CME, CINF, CTSH, CNS, CAG, ED, COO, BAP, DSGX, DUK, DISH, RE, EXAS, EXPD, FFIV, FDX, FNF, FISV, BEN, GS, HAS, HSY, HON, HUBB, HBAN, IBM, INCY, ICE, IFF, IP, JBHT, SJM, KAI, K, KRC, LH, LNC, MET, MBT, NTES, NBIX, NSC, OXY, ORI, PPG, PTC, BKNG, PFG, RPM, RJF, RF, BB, WRK, ROK, RCI, ROP, SEE, STT, SYK, TGT, TECH, TTEC, TSCO, TSN, URI, VFC, VNO, WHR, WU, MSCI, IRDM, AGNC, STWD, CHTR, HPP, TAL, NOAH, LPLA, FRC, VIPS, ENPH, CG, NOW, NWSA, TWTR, HLT, OGS, WB, ZEN, ANET, FWONK, CTLT, CFG, CDK, LBRDK, QSR, QRVO, GDDY, CABO, TDOC, RUN, BGNE, OKTA, CVNA, ZLAB, ZS, DBX, DOCU, EQH, PDD, NIO, LTHM, QFIN, LYFT, PINS, NET, VNT, IBB,
- Reduced Positions: FLT, MKC, MSFT, CVX, ABT, UNH, INTU, BABA, PYPL, UPS, AAPL, MA, XYL, AMGN, BDX, SYY, UGI, AMZN, CL, AVGO, COP, WMT, ATVI, MCD, QCOM, SBAC, FB, ANSS, MLM, ROST, VRSK, CARR, BLK, JPM, LYV, ES, ORCL, PKI, SLF, WY, EPAM, AMC, SNAP, DDOG, AMP, ADI, BK, BRK.B, ELS, HPQ, MDLZ, MMC, PG, CUBE, VRSN, KMI, HCA, PSX, ZTS, MDB, PLD, ADM, CSX, COF, DHI, EOG, NTR, VRTX, CDW, RNG, MMM, ALGN, BMRN, CHRW, C, CTXS, CMI, DHR, DPZ, GNTX, MFC, MS, NWL, PNC, PEP, PGR, DGX, RRX, RHI, SNA, TJX, FAF, KKR, MPC, SPLK, GOOG, SE, MRNA, FOXA, AAP, ADC, ATO, ADSK, BBY, BIO, BXP, BYD, CNP, DOV, EQR, FMC, NEE, FRT, GIS, MNST, HOLX, HD, JNJ, KLAC, KR, LPX, LOW, MU, NVR, NHI, PAYX, PXD, PEG, QDEL, RSG, RMD, RCL, R, SJR, SIRI, LUV, SF, TTWO, TFX, MTN, VLO, VTR, WTS, CVLT, DAL, DFS, RCM, CBOE, TRGP, HII, OMF, PAYC, W, PSTG, FTV, COUP, ATH, INVH, VICI, GDYN, AYI, ARE, AME, APH, IVZ, ARW, ALV, ADP, AVY, BNS, BSX, BF.B, CACI, CDNS, CPB, CM, BXMT, SCHW, CHD, CTAS, CCOI, XRAY, DRI, DECK, DRE, EIX, EA, EME, EQIX, FICO, M, FITB, F, FCX, IT, GIL, HRB, HAIN, HEI, HSIC, HFC, HST, IPG, ZD, JBL, KGC, LAMR, LEN, LII, MTB, MTG, MGA, MKL, MKTX, MCK, MOH, MSI, VTRS, NUE, ORLY, ON, ODFL, OHI, OMC, PCAR, PCH, PRU, PSA, PHM, PWR, RBA, SHW, SO, SWK, NLOK, SNX, TER, GL, TYL, VMC, WPC, GWW, WAB, WFC, WAL, XLNX, ZBRA, ZBH, CMG, L, TMUS, PODD, G, MELI, ZNGA, TPH, IQV, PFSI, ATHM, ALLY, HUBS, HLI, MEDP, YUMC, LW, IR, IQ, AVLR, FTDR, DELL, U, OGN, BAMR, KD, MOO,
- Sold Out: PAGS, ARCE, KL, BDN, KSU, TCOM, VER, VOYA, ALNY, CHWY, AEE, AXTA, EFX, EVRG, SLG, AZN, WDFC, WSM, AUY, TECK, IBKR, TPX, AMEH, TRMB, WEC, THC, WPM, FIVE, SSTK, MGNI, VIRT, MSGS, SGRY, VVV, BL, ATUS, CVET, PPD, OSH, MPLN, MRVI, SCI, OPCH, CBT, CHE, CNO, GME, FUL, HOG, JEF, MAT, NYT, SIG, PII, RGLD, IAA, VST, EGO, AM, EXP, SFIX, DD, CDLX, HUYA, RNR, CHH, ENTG, CHNG, PTON, ONEM, STLD, AIZ, ALGM, DOX, BMBL, JXN, SLVM, HXL, NWE, NXST, INT, MAA, LOPE, MCY, BWXT, RLJ, ZG, NSP, OGE, XEL, YY, PEGA, CHGG, THG, FIVN, GE, BZUN, WING, KWR, EXEL,
For the details of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nn+investment+partners+holdings+n.v./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,145,369 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.45%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,852,381 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 207,220 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 1,123,060 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.01%
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 735,975 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.28%
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.05 and $36.55, with an estimated average price of $28.75. The stock is now traded at around $14.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 938,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.9 and $86.01, with an estimated average price of $83.65. The stock is now traded at around $82.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 219,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $12.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 722,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Badger Meter Inc (BMI)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Badger Meter Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.47 and $110.76, with an estimated average price of $105.39. The stock is now traded at around $87.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 87,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.25 and $471.34, with an estimated average price of $431.11. The stock is now traded at around $378.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74. The stock is now traded at around $142.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 49,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 365.58%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $264.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 568,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 87.43%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,006,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 84.95%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,819,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 696.20%. The purchase prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12. The stock is now traded at around $141.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 205,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Humana Inc (HUM)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Humana Inc by 453.53%. The purchase prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48. The stock is now traded at around $377.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 105,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Block Inc (SQ)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Block Inc by 79.40%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $111.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 403,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06.Sold Out: Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in Arco Platform Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.42 and $23, with an estimated average price of $19.42.Sold Out: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $46.35, with an estimated average price of $42.15.Sold Out: Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in Brandywine Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $12.75 and $14.66, with an estimated average price of $13.74.Sold Out: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.74 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.22.Sold Out: (KSU)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.
Here is the complete portfolio of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.. Also check out:
1. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. keeps buying