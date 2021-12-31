Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv Buys Carvana Co, StoneCo, MercadoLibre Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc

New Purchases: CVNA, STNE, CRESY,

Investment company Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv Current Portfolio ) buys Carvana Co, StoneCo, MercadoLibre Inc, Cresud SACIF y A, sells Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv. As of 2021Q4, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv owns 16 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 124,207 shares, 24.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 781,500 shares, 18.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 85,775 shares, 17.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% Tucows Inc (TCX) - 1,673,439 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 300 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio.

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34. The stock is now traded at around $140.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95. The stock is now traded at around $14.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv initiated holding in Cresud SACIF y A. The purchase prices were between $4.44 and $5.85, with an estimated average price of $5.01. The stock is now traded at around $4.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 45.00%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $975.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.