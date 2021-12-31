Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv Buys Carvana Co, StoneCo, MercadoLibre Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc

For the details of INVESTMENTAKTIENGESELLSCHAFT FUER LANGFRISTIGE INVESTOREN TGV's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investmentaktiengesellschaft+fuer+langfristige+investoren+tgv/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of INVESTMENTAKTIENGESELLSCHAFT FUER LANGFRISTIGE INVESTOREN TGV
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 124,207 shares, 24.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 781,500 shares, 18.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 85,775 shares, 17.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
- Tucows Inc (TCX) - 1,673,439 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 300 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio.
Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34. The stock is now traded at around $140.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95. The stock is now traded at around $14.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cresud SACIF y A (CRESY)
Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv initiated holding in Cresud SACIF y A. The purchase prices were between $4.44 and $5.85, with an estimated average price of $5.01. The stock is now traded at around $4.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 45.00%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $975.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.
