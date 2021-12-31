Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Sells Sea, Meta Platforms Inc, Boston Scientific Corp

- New Purchases: APD, ABT, UNH, CRL, GH, DGX, GFS, BMRN, DIDI, IFF, RIVN, TDCX, BGNE, YMM, PINS,
- Added Positions: AMZN, NKE, MDLZ, NFLX, PG, GOOGL, AAL, SPGI, ABBV, DIS, JBLU, GE, AVY, GS, CCK, CRM, EWT, EWY, INDA, INDY,
- Reduced Positions: SE, FB, MA, V, DFS, SYF, HLT, SYY, QCOM, MCD, BLK, JPM, BAC, VMC, MSFT, ZTS, DHR, AVGO, NOW, CG, LUV, BKNG, CSX, SPG, EL, BA, SHW, KKR, BERY, UAL, MLM,
- Sold Out: MDT, BSX, DAL, EW, EXPE, NDAQ, RCL, GPN, CFG, DRI, USFD, MCO, LYFT, CCL, CWB, UNP, CAT, BX, ISRG, ALB, LYB, AMGN, AA, ECL, FIS, WLK, MQ, SUM, GM, QS, THD, EIDO,
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 54,846 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.28%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 372,700 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.58%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,300 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 776.67%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 250,771 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.84%
- S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 128,000 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.19%
Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $276.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 142,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $120.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 217,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $458.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 52,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62. The stock is now traded at around $310.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 48,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Guardant Health Inc (GH)
Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 168,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)
Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.36 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $152.48. The stock is now traded at around $135.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 96,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 776.67%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2777.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 26,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 7150.00%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $143.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 194.12%. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $66.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 290.91%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $359.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 90.91%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $158.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)
Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in American Airlines Group Inc by 121.43%. The purchase prices were between $16.28 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $19.13. The stock is now traded at around $16.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,550,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93.Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86.Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29.Sold Out: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)
Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Nasdaq Inc. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $212.83, with an estimated average price of $204.59.
