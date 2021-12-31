Shufro Rose & Co Llc Buys Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, KAR Auction Services Inc, Sells Kennametal Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Big Lots Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, KAR Auction Services Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Kennametal Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Big Lots Inc, General Electric Co, Teradyne Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shufro Rose & Co Llc. As of 2021Q4, Shufro Rose & Co Llc owns 311 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) - 4,449,935 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 1,316,901 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 388,598 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4% Corning Inc (GLW) - 1,338,730 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 72,191 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%

Shufro Rose & Co Llc initiated holding in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.82 and $46.43, with an estimated average price of $43.66. The stock is now traded at around $43.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 313,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $78.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 171,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $58.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 67,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc initiated holding in Physicians Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $18.43. The stock is now traded at around $17.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 52,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc initiated holding in Redwood Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.26 and $14.04, with an estimated average price of $13.53. The stock is now traded at around $11.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 70,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc initiated holding in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. The purchase prices were between $0 and $37.64, with an estimated average price of $32.23. The stock is now traded at around $29.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc added to a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc by 3416.02%. The purchase prices were between $14.05 and $16.63, with an estimated average price of $15.29. The stock is now traded at around $14.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 597,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 983.38%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 38,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc added to a holding in Western Asset Global Corp Defined Opp by 174.79%. The purchase prices were between $17.02 and $18.44, with an estimated average price of $17.67. The stock is now traded at around $16.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 64,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.39%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $195.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon by 44.20%. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.07. The stock is now traded at around $24.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 26,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 26.10%. The purchase prices were between $83.45 and $90.51, with an estimated average price of $87.72. The stock is now traded at around $81.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold out a holding in Kennametal Inc. The sale prices were between $33.86 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $37.22.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold out a holding in Big Lots Inc. The sale prices were between $41.52 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $45.5.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.99 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $34.92.