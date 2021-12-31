Shufro Rose & Co Llc Buys Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, KAR Auction Services Inc, Sells Kennametal Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Big Lots Inc

- New Purchases: DSTL, ATVI, IEMG, RWT, DOC, BXSL, RBLX, PI, XLV, XLP, IJH, EFV, EFAV, EPPC.PFD, WAT, ECL, U, NEA, NAD, VTN, CAT,
- Added Positions: KAR, VCSH, BSCO, INFL, IEFA, GDO, IWM, GSEW, BSJN, EUSA, VBR, PGX, LBRDK, BSJM, BSCN, RNP, GSLC, MTUM, O, QQQ, NYCB, VEA, D, DE, VTI, VWO, XLK, PFF, SLQD, T, RDS.A, BAC, ED, LOAN, DUK, ENB, HD, MERC, ORCL, PG, REGN, BND, RFI, MHN, NUV, PPT, PFL, SANW, AFT, BSTZ, AZEK, COIN,
- Reduced Positions: SON, NEAR, LEN, CEF, AVY, TMO, BRK.B, MSFT, UNH, RSP, BRK.A, BSCM, AAPL, MNR, DIS, TER, CSCO, Y, AMGN, GEM, LAND, ALK, SAFM, QUAL, XOM, BWA, WD, VZ, GDX, RTX, SYK, AGG, SENEA, CRM, ABB, NTR, PDCE, VO, MMM, COP, EQIX, BLDR, HURC, ITW, JNJ, AZO, ARCC, GOOG, V, GM, CM, MPC, GMRE, BRW, CSX, SPY, HASI, GSST, SYF, AMWL, VIAC, ABT, AME, ADP, ILF, HSIC, MPW, PFE, MTB, PSEC, DGX, KELYA, KLAC, SNY, IBM, UNP, MA, HCSG, VLO, FRD, WMT, DISCA, AWF, LNG, MS, GIM, PFN,
- Sold Out: KMT, BIG, GE, BP, SCR, PYPL, CNNE, OGN, IVW, F, REI, PED, KD,
- Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) - 4,449,935 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 1,316,901 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 388,598 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
- Corning Inc (GLW) - 1,338,730 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 72,191 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%
Shufro Rose & Co Llc initiated holding in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.82 and $46.43, with an estimated average price of $43.66. The stock is now traded at around $43.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 313,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Shufro Rose & Co Llc initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $78.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 171,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Shufro Rose & Co Llc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $58.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 67,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)
Shufro Rose & Co Llc initiated holding in Physicians Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $18.43. The stock is now traded at around $17.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 52,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Redwood Trust Inc (RWT)
Shufro Rose & Co Llc initiated holding in Redwood Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.26 and $14.04, with an estimated average price of $13.53. The stock is now traded at around $11.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 70,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)
Shufro Rose & Co Llc initiated holding in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. The purchase prices were between $0 and $37.64, with an estimated average price of $32.23. The stock is now traded at around $29.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)
Shufro Rose & Co Llc added to a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc by 3416.02%. The purchase prices were between $14.05 and $16.63, with an estimated average price of $15.29. The stock is now traded at around $14.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 597,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Shufro Rose & Co Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 983.38%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 38,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Western Asset Global Corp Defined Opp (GDO)
Shufro Rose & Co Llc added to a holding in Western Asset Global Corp Defined Opp by 174.79%. The purchase prices were between $17.02 and $18.44, with an estimated average price of $17.67. The stock is now traded at around $16.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 64,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Shufro Rose & Co Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.39%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $195.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJN)
Shufro Rose & Co Llc added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon by 44.20%. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.07. The stock is now traded at around $24.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 26,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (EUSA)
Shufro Rose & Co Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 26.10%. The purchase prices were between $83.45 and $90.51, with an estimated average price of $87.72. The stock is now traded at around $81.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Kennametal Inc (KMT)
Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold out a holding in Kennametal Inc. The sale prices were between $33.86 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $37.22.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.Sold Out: Big Lots Inc (BIG)
Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold out a holding in Big Lots Inc. The sale prices were between $41.52 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $45.5.Sold Out: Organon & Co (OGN)
Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51.Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59.Sold Out: (SCR)
Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.99 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $34.92.
