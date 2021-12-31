Brown Financial Advisory Buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

- New Purchases: VTEB, AAPL,
- Added Positions: SPEM, SPLG, VB, BRK.B, IAGG,
- Reduced Positions: BND, IWB, SPDW, IWF, SPAB, SHYG, IWD, USRT,
For the details of Brown Financial Advisory's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brown+financial+advisory/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Brown Financial Advisory
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 595,490 shares, 29.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 74,016 shares, 17.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 55,054 shares, 10.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 312,864 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
- SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 250,141 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.62%
Brown Financial Advisory initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $53.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 23,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Brown Financial Advisory initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $159.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.
