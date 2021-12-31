Unison Advisors LLC Buys Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Vanguard Value ETF, Sells Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund, Hawaiian Holdings Inc

Added Positions: AVDV, FNDE, VTV, FNDF, VCSH, VGSH, MTUM, VMBS, IQLT, IMTM, QUAL, MLKN, VWO, EMB, USHY, PFFD, RMR, TROW, VNQ, CYD, LYB, PSX, VYMI, PRU, T, IBM, IP, PPL, PFE, PFG, VIV, VLO, VZ, WBA, CVI, RGR, SCS, UIHC, DVYE, KRO, UVE, VIA, GILD, ETD, EBF,

AVDV, FNDE, VTV, FNDF, VCSH, VGSH, MTUM, VMBS, IQLT, IMTM, QUAL, MLKN, VWO, EMB, USHY, PFFD, RMR, TROW, VNQ, CYD, LYB, PSX, VYMI, PRU, T, IBM, IP, PPL, PFE, PFG, VIV, VLO, VZ, WBA, CVI, RGR, SCS, UIHC, DVYE, KRO, UVE, VIA, GILD, ETD, EBF, Reduced Positions: AVUV, DEM, BSV, EFV,

AVUV, DEM, BSV, EFV, Sold Out: HA, SLVM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Vanguard Value ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund, Hawaiian Holdings Inc, Sylvamo Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Unison Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Unison Advisors LLC owns 181 stocks with a total value of $414 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Unison Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/unison+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) - 897,929 shares, 17.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.89% Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) - 945,208 shares, 14.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.71% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 136,376 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.65% Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE) - 523,357 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 167.67% Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 340,341 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.44%

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 25.71%. The purchase prices were between $60.78 and $66.4, with an estimated average price of $64.1. The stock is now traded at around $61.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 945,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company by 167.67%. The purchase prices were between $29.56 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $31.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 523,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.65%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $142.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 136,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 28.44%. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $32.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 340,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.96%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 73,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 22.11%. The purchase prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 70,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Unison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $17.3 and $23.95, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

Unison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.