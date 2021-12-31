Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Buys CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE FUND,, Rio Tinto PLC, General Dynamics Corp, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, AT&T Inc, Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

New Purchases: GD, MET,

GD, MET, Added Positions: CEE, RIO, BRK.B, GOLD, KHC, WMT, BTI, KR, CMCSA, WFC, BEN, CVX, TDF, HIG, CSCO, RGLD, MDT, ORI, CTRA, VZ, FBIZ, MLR, VLGEA, FT, JPM, PEO, DIS, LNT, APD, CTSH,

CEE, RIO, BRK.B, GOLD, KHC, WMT, BTI, KR, CMCSA, WFC, BEN, CVX, TDF, HIG, CSCO, RGLD, MDT, ORI, CTRA, VZ, FBIZ, MLR, VLGEA, FT, JPM, PEO, DIS, LNT, APD, CTSH, Reduced Positions: AEM, TGT, COP, INSI, FLRN, ORCL, VBF, XOM, ALB, FTSM, INGR, EME, JCI, NUE, COF, RRX, BTZ, WH, FBHS, MMM, RS, RVT, TXN,

AEM, TGT, COP, INSI, FLRN, ORCL, VBF, XOM, ALB, FTSM, INGR, EME, JCI, NUE, COF, RRX, BTZ, WH, FBHS, MMM, RS, RVT, TXN, Sold Out: VOO, T, RA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE FUND,, Rio Tinto PLC, General Dynamics Corp, The Kraft Heinz Co, Walmart Inc, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, AT&T Inc, Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC. As of 2021Q4, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owns 133 stocks with a total value of $267 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd (ASA) - 576,119 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,265 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 90,300 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% The Kroger Co (KR) - 199,193 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11% Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) - 177,984 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98. The stock is now traded at around $204.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $66.6, with an estimated average price of $62.75. The stock is now traded at around $66.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC added to a holding in CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE FUND, INC. by 136.42%. The purchase prices were between $25.46 and $31.44, with an estimated average price of $28.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 62,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 64.48%. The purchase prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $74.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 19,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 50.46%. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $36.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 30.81%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $135.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 30.96%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $48.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 21.49%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15.

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.. The sale prices were between $20.2 and $22.27, with an estimated average price of $21.53.