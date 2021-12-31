Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Regentatlantic Capital Llc Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Golub Capital BDC Inc, Dollar Tree Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Morristown, NJ, based Investment company Regentatlantic Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Ford Motor Co, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Golub Capital BDC Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Domino's Pizza Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Regentatlantic Capital Llc. As of 2021Q4, Regentatlantic Capital Llc owns 683 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of REGENTATLANTIC CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/regentatlantic+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of REGENTATLANTIC CAPITAL LLC
  1. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 9,349,401 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.10%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 526,120 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 917,766 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
  4. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 2,382,107 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.85%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 385,241 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%
New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $96.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.17 and $241.91, with an estimated average price of $228.86. The stock is now traded at around $225.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $493.13 and $614.55, with an estimated average price of $569.32. The stock is now traded at around $475.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 345 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $145.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 722.71%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 113,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 21.59%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $937.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 35,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 315.15%. The purchase prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 35,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 21.13%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $483.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 28.38%. The purchase prices were between $151.74 and $173.89, with an estimated average price of $166.42. The stock is now traded at around $154.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 33,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 325.93%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 32,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold out a holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $29.47 and $33.81, with an estimated average price of $31.79.

Sold Out: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold out a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The sale prices were between $54.35 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $58.89.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62.

Sold Out: United States Oil Fund (USO)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold out a holding in United States Oil Fund. The sale prices were between $47.04 and $58.45, with an estimated average price of $54.41.

Sold Out: Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold out a holding in Tilray Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $7.03 and $13.03, with an estimated average price of $10.02.

Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of REGENTATLANTIC CAPITAL LLC. Also check out:

1. REGENTATLANTIC CAPITAL LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. REGENTATLANTIC CAPITAL LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. REGENTATLANTIC CAPITAL LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that REGENTATLANTIC CAPITAL LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus