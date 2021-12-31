Regentatlantic Capital Llc Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Golub Capital BDC Inc, Dollar Tree Inc

New Purchases: STX, AAP, VCSH, NXPI, BBY, BAH, FLT, SUN, HWM, IR, FOXA, UBER, ACES, FIDU, IWV, LIT, LQD, MGK, OEF, ONEQ, SCHK, SLV, USMV, VV, XLG, XLV, LUV, CTRA, LUMN, IT, KNX, LEG, LYV, NJR, NI, PENN, NTR, SPG, TER, GL, WST, XLNX, ZBRA, EOS, COWN, EVR, WU, LULU, WKHS, DIDI,

Morristown, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Ford Motor Co, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Golub Capital BDC Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Domino's Pizza Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Regentatlantic Capital Llc. As of 2021Q4, Regentatlantic Capital Llc owns 683 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 9,349,401 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.10% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 526,120 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 917,766 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 2,382,107 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.85% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 385,241 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%

Regentatlantic Capital Llc initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $96.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.17 and $241.91, with an estimated average price of $228.86. The stock is now traded at around $225.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $493.13 and $614.55, with an estimated average price of $569.32. The stock is now traded at around $475.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 345 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $145.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 722.71%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 113,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 21.59%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $937.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 35,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 315.15%. The purchase prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 35,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 21.13%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $483.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 28.38%. The purchase prices were between $151.74 and $173.89, with an estimated average price of $166.42. The stock is now traded at around $154.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 33,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 325.93%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 32,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold out a holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $29.47 and $33.81, with an estimated average price of $31.79.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold out a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The sale prices were between $54.35 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $58.89.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold out a holding in United States Oil Fund. The sale prices were between $47.04 and $58.45, with an estimated average price of $54.41.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold out a holding in Tilray Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $7.03 and $13.03, with an estimated average price of $10.02.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21.