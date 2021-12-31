Andesa Financial Management Inc. Buys Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF, Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF, Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Unconstrained Bond ET, Sells SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunitie

- New Purchases: SSUS, VPC, NFLT, EL, PFE, TJX, ABT, COST, DEO, ROP, LIN,
- Added Positions: FTGC, MUST, DFNL, JEPI, SRVR, DIVO, NEE, MOAT, JPSE, DVN, EMN, DRI, CVX, TEL, MRK, JPM, V, ARKK, BLK, VRTX, UPS, ICE, UNP, NKE, AVGO, WY, UNH, XLE, PG, BA, CSCO, KO, MPC, APD, VOO, AMZN, ADP, BAX, KEYS, SYF, IQV, ABBV, MCD, EW, EQIX, GOOGL, DIS, PNC, HON, INFO, PXD, TT, CRM, PEP, TFC, PLD, BRK.B, IEFA, TXN, CCI, MDLZ, GOOG, RTX, NXPI, XOM, ORCL, USMV, NXTG, TGT,
- Reduced Positions: QUS, NDMO, FALN, FPE, SRLN, SPY, VZ, EMLP, QEFA, DWLD, UL, BOND, IVV, AAPL, JHMM, NVDA, FEM, VFVA, DIAL, ROK, AZN, ESSA, GRMN, BBY, MMM, QCOM, NVO, NVS, LRCX, HAS, AGG, ASML,
- Sold Out: ARKG, PDSB, ALL, BABA, CCSI,
For the details of Andesa Financial Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/andesa+financial+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Andesa Financial Management Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,559 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,125 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
- PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 60,709 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.08%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 13,898 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
- Eaton Corp PLC (ETN) - 31,354 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $36.12. The stock is now traded at around $34.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 90,523 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (VPC)
Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.49 and $25.75, with an estimated average price of $25.24. The stock is now traded at around $24.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 62,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Unconstrained Bond ET (NFLT)
Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Unconstrained Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $24.82 and $25.16, with an estimated average price of $25. The stock is now traded at around $24.764500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 60,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4. The stock is now traded at around $292.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 727 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,316 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $69.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC)
Andesa Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII by 24.43%. The purchase prices were between $21.79 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.08. The stock is now traded at around $24.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 138,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST)
Andesa Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 29.94%. The purchase prices were between $22.21 and $22.51, with an estimated average price of $22.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.894900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 90,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate (SRVR)
Andesa Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate by 26.62%. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $43.28, with an estimated average price of $40.67. The stock is now traded at around $36.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 31,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)
Andesa Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 60.16%. The purchase prices were between $71.62 and $77.28, with an estimated average price of $75.1. The stock is now traded at around $72.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)
Andesa Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Eastman Chemical Co by 49.39%. The purchase prices were between $102.11 and $120.91, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $119.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)
Andesa Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 25.27%. The purchase prices were between $140.29 and $166.05, with an estimated average price of $154.93. The stock is now traded at around $140.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Andesa Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.Sold Out: PDS Biotechnology Corp (PDSB)
Andesa Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in PDS Biotechnology Corp. The sale prices were between $7.76 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $10.66.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Andesa Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Allstate Corp (ALL)
Andesa Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04.Sold Out: Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (CCSI)
Andesa Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $53.98 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $61.18.
Here is the complete portfolio of Andesa Financial Management Inc.. Also check out:
1. Andesa Financial Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Andesa Financial Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Andesa Financial Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Andesa Financial Management Inc. keeps buying