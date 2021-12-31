Andesa Financial Management Inc. Buys Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF, Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF, Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Unconstrained Bond ET, Sells SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunitie

New Purchases: SSUS, VPC, NFLT, EL, PFE, TJX, ABT, COST, DEO, ROP, LIN,

SSUS, VPC, NFLT, EL, PFE, TJX, ABT, COST, DEO, ROP, LIN, Added Positions: FTGC, MUST, DFNL, JEPI, SRVR, DIVO, NEE, MOAT, JPSE, DVN, EMN, DRI, CVX, TEL, MRK, JPM, V, ARKK, BLK, VRTX, UPS, ICE, UNP, NKE, AVGO, WY, UNH, XLE, PG, BA, CSCO, KO, MPC, APD, VOO, AMZN, ADP, BAX, KEYS, SYF, IQV, ABBV, MCD, EW, EQIX, GOOGL, DIS, PNC, HON, INFO, PXD, TT, CRM, PEP, TFC, PLD, BRK.B, IEFA, TXN, CCI, MDLZ, GOOG, RTX, NXPI, XOM, ORCL, USMV, NXTG, TGT,

FTGC, MUST, DFNL, JEPI, SRVR, DIVO, NEE, MOAT, JPSE, DVN, EMN, DRI, CVX, TEL, MRK, JPM, V, ARKK, BLK, VRTX, UPS, ICE, UNP, NKE, AVGO, WY, UNH, XLE, PG, BA, CSCO, KO, MPC, APD, VOO, AMZN, ADP, BAX, KEYS, SYF, IQV, ABBV, MCD, EW, EQIX, GOOGL, DIS, PNC, HON, INFO, PXD, TT, CRM, PEP, TFC, PLD, BRK.B, IEFA, TXN, CCI, MDLZ, GOOG, RTX, NXPI, XOM, ORCL, USMV, NXTG, TGT, Reduced Positions: QUS, NDMO, FALN, FPE, SRLN, SPY, VZ, EMLP, QEFA, DWLD, UL, BOND, IVV, AAPL, JHMM, NVDA, FEM, VFVA, DIAL, ROK, AZN, ESSA, GRMN, BBY, MMM, QCOM, NVO, NVS, LRCX, HAS, AGG, ASML,

QUS, NDMO, FALN, FPE, SRLN, SPY, VZ, EMLP, QEFA, DWLD, UL, BOND, IVV, AAPL, JHMM, NVDA, FEM, VFVA, DIAL, ROK, AZN, ESSA, GRMN, BBY, MMM, QCOM, NVO, NVS, LRCX, HAS, AGG, ASML, Sold Out: ARKG, PDSB, ALL, BABA, CCSI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF, Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF, Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Unconstrained Bond ET, FIRST TR EXCH VII, Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF, sells SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Andesa Financial Management Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Andesa Financial Management Inc. owns 146 stocks with a total value of $204 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Andesa Financial Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/andesa+financial+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,559 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,125 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 60,709 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.08% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 13,898 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Eaton Corp PLC (ETN) - 31,354 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%

Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $36.12. The stock is now traded at around $34.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 90,523 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.49 and $25.75, with an estimated average price of $25.24. The stock is now traded at around $24.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 62,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Unconstrained Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $24.82 and $25.16, with an estimated average price of $25. The stock is now traded at around $24.764500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 60,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4. The stock is now traded at around $292.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 727 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,316 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $69.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII by 24.43%. The purchase prices were between $21.79 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.08. The stock is now traded at around $24.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 138,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 29.94%. The purchase prices were between $22.21 and $22.51, with an estimated average price of $22.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.894900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 90,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate by 26.62%. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $43.28, with an estimated average price of $40.67. The stock is now traded at around $36.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 31,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 60.16%. The purchase prices were between $71.62 and $77.28, with an estimated average price of $75.1. The stock is now traded at around $72.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Eastman Chemical Co by 49.39%. The purchase prices were between $102.11 and $120.91, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $119.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 25.27%. The purchase prices were between $140.29 and $166.05, with an estimated average price of $154.93. The stock is now traded at around $140.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in PDS Biotechnology Corp. The sale prices were between $7.76 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $10.66.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $53.98 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $61.18.