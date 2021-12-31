Beach Point Capital Management LP Buys MultiPlan Corp, FS KKR Capital Corp, Great Ajax Corp, Sells Haemonetics Corp, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc, Highland Income Fund

New Purchases: MPLN, AJX, GPMT, WMC, RC, STWD,

Santa Monica, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys MultiPlan Corp, FS KKR Capital Corp, Great Ajax Corp, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, sells Haemonetics Corp, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc, Highland Income Fund, Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, BOA Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beach Point Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Beach Point Capital Management LP owns 32 stocks with a total value of $589 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 6,494,818 shares, 32.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.1% FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) - 6,060,592 shares, 21.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.71% Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD) - 4,930,177 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% NCR Corp (NCR) - 1,038,875 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.62% Velocity Financial Inc (VEL) - 2,903,376 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.34%

Beach Point Capital Management LP initiated holding in MultiPlan Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.51 and $5.45, with an estimated average price of $4.43. The stock is now traded at around $3.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.39%. The holding were 8,502,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beach Point Capital Management LP initiated holding in Great Ajax Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.56 and $14.67, with an estimated average price of $13.6. The stock is now traded at around $12.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 346,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beach Point Capital Management LP initiated holding in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.41 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $12.78. The stock is now traded at around $11.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 422,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beach Point Capital Management LP initiated holding in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.02 and $2.6, with an estimated average price of $2.36. The stock is now traded at around $2.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,133,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beach Point Capital Management LP initiated holding in Ready Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.7 and $16.39, with an estimated average price of $15.6. The stock is now traded at around $13.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 76,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beach Point Capital Management LP initiated holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.73 and $26.26, with an estimated average price of $25.23. The stock is now traded at around $24.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beach Point Capital Management LP added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $19.92 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $21.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.67%. The holding were 6,060,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beach Point Capital Management LP added to a holding in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc by 80.16%. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $13.26, with an estimated average price of $11.31. The stock is now traded at around $10.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,387,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beach Point Capital Management LP added to a holding in MFA Financial Inc by 27.26%. The purchase prices were between $4.23 and $4.71, with an estimated average price of $4.55. The stock is now traded at around $4.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,692,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beach Point Capital Management LP added to a holding in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc by 143.95%. The purchase prices were between $9.27 and $11.09, with an estimated average price of $10.33. The stock is now traded at around $9.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 396,594 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beach Point Capital Management LP added to a holding in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc by 489.88%. The purchase prices were between $11.46 and $13.45, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $12.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 141,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beach Point Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $49.55 and $74.59, with an estimated average price of $60.57.

Beach Point Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $2.71 and $3.37, with an estimated average price of $3.09.

Beach Point Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Highland Income Fund. The sale prices were between $10.73 and $11.44, with an estimated average price of $11.14.

Beach Point Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.04.

Beach Point Capital Management LP sold out a holding in BOA Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.8 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $9.94.

Beach Point Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $9.97.