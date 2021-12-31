Beach Point Capital Management LP Buys MultiPlan Corp, FS KKR Capital Corp, Great Ajax Corp, Sells Haemonetics Corp, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc, Highland Income Fund

- New Purchases: MPLN, AJX, GPMT, WMC, RC, STWD,
- Added Positions: FSK, MITT, MGI, MFA, ARR, VEL, RDN, TRTX,
- Reduced Positions: FYBR, NCR, MTG,
- Sold Out: HAE, IVR, HFRO, RCLFU, BOAS.U, ANZUU,
For the details of Beach Point Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beach+point+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 6,494,818 shares, 32.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.1%
- FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) - 6,060,592 shares, 21.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.71%
- Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD) - 4,930,177 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
- NCR Corp (NCR) - 1,038,875 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.62%
- Velocity Financial Inc (VEL) - 2,903,376 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.34%
Beach Point Capital Management LP initiated holding in MultiPlan Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.51 and $5.45, with an estimated average price of $4.43. The stock is now traded at around $3.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.39%. The holding were 8,502,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Great Ajax Corp (AJX)
Beach Point Capital Management LP initiated holding in Great Ajax Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.56 and $14.67, with an estimated average price of $13.6. The stock is now traded at around $12.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 346,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT)
Beach Point Capital Management LP initiated holding in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.41 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $12.78. The stock is now traded at around $11.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 422,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (WMC)
Beach Point Capital Management LP initiated holding in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.02 and $2.6, with an estimated average price of $2.36. The stock is now traded at around $2.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,133,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ready Capital Corp (RC)
Beach Point Capital Management LP initiated holding in Ready Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.7 and $16.39, with an estimated average price of $15.6. The stock is now traded at around $13.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 76,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)
Beach Point Capital Management LP initiated holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.73 and $26.26, with an estimated average price of $25.23. The stock is now traded at around $24.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
Beach Point Capital Management LP added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $19.92 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $21.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.67%. The holding were 6,060,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (MITT)
Beach Point Capital Management LP added to a holding in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc by 80.16%. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $13.26, with an estimated average price of $11.31. The stock is now traded at around $10.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,387,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MFA Financial Inc (MFA)
Beach Point Capital Management LP added to a holding in MFA Financial Inc by 27.26%. The purchase prices were between $4.23 and $4.71, with an estimated average price of $4.55. The stock is now traded at around $4.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,692,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR)
Beach Point Capital Management LP added to a holding in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc by 143.95%. The purchase prices were between $9.27 and $11.09, with an estimated average price of $10.33. The stock is now traded at around $9.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 396,594 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX)
Beach Point Capital Management LP added to a holding in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc by 489.88%. The purchase prices were between $11.46 and $13.45, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $12.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 141,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)
Beach Point Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $49.55 and $74.59, with an estimated average price of $60.57.Sold Out: Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR)
Beach Point Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $2.71 and $3.37, with an estimated average price of $3.09.Sold Out: Highland Income Fund (HFRO)
Beach Point Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Highland Income Fund. The sale prices were between $10.73 and $11.44, with an estimated average price of $11.14.Sold Out: Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (RCLFU)
Beach Point Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.04.Sold Out: BOA Acquisition Corp (BOAS.U)
Beach Point Capital Management LP sold out a holding in BOA Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.8 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $9.94.Sold Out: Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (ANZUU)
Beach Point Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $9.97.
