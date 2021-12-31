Brown Advisory Securities, LLC Buys Masonite International Corp, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Amphenol Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Equifax Inc, Microsoft Corp

New Purchases: DOOR, RDVY, APH, EMN, ED, EXC, FNF, STX, WPM, STOR, VNQ,

DOOR, RDVY, APH, EMN, ED, EXC, FNF, STX, WPM, STOR, VNQ, Added Positions: VOO, BLDR, VYM, ET, F, WMT, LMT, GBDC, TSLA, EVER, CHWY, IEMG, IJH, VB, VIG, VO, TFC,

VOO, BLDR, VYM, ET, F, WMT, LMT, GBDC, TSLA, EVER, CHWY, IEMG, IJH, VB, VIG, VO, TFC, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, JPM, GOOGL, PYPL, DHR, ACN, GOOG, ADP, BX, INTC, V, CVS, DIS, CSCO, ABBV, SCHW, MRK, PG, MA, AMGN, JNJ, UNH, QCOM, SYK, DT, ABT, BAC, PFE, HD, BRK.B, BMY, SDY, CMCSA, XOM, MCD, FPE, AMT, LOW, TROW, TGT, AMP, RTX, FTV, VZ, IVV, RSP, CVX, EW, GILD, HON, IBM, ISRG, URI, RDS.B, FB, SPSB, MO, SBUX, ADSK, BA, LHX, DVY, IWN, ADI, KO, D, EMR, LIN, BKNG, CNI, KMX, COST, INTU, MDT, NVS, TMO, UPS, AVGO, VOYA, SHOP, DOW, FBT, GLD, ADBE, IWB, XLE, AXP, BBBY, ROP, SBAC, ZNGA, IWD, BLL, BBY, CTAS, DUK, KMB, OKE, WPC, ANTM, PM, KKR, TWTR, NOMD, PINS, CARR, OTIS, AZEK, FTSM, GDX, IJR, VBK, T, DLR, ECL, EPD, IONS, NKE, PEP, OCSL, NXPI, KMI, VEEV, DEA, IDU, IWM, SPY, BDX, CCI, DXCM, EL, MTCH, IEX, TT, MDLZ, MKC, SPGI, PNC, CRM, SHW, NAD, NOW, ZTS, ARES, MP, XLG, VLO, YUM, SMM, EFA, FLOT, IWF, XLV,

AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, JPM, GOOGL, PYPL, DHR, ACN, GOOG, ADP, BX, INTC, V, CVS, DIS, CSCO, ABBV, SCHW, MRK, PG, MA, AMGN, JNJ, UNH, QCOM, SYK, DT, ABT, BAC, PFE, HD, BRK.B, BMY, SDY, CMCSA, XOM, MCD, FPE, AMT, LOW, TROW, TGT, AMP, RTX, FTV, VZ, IVV, RSP, CVX, EW, GILD, HON, IBM, ISRG, URI, RDS.B, FB, SPSB, MO, SBUX, ADSK, BA, LHX, DVY, IWN, ADI, KO, D, EMR, LIN, BKNG, CNI, KMX, COST, INTU, MDT, NVS, TMO, UPS, AVGO, VOYA, SHOP, DOW, FBT, GLD, ADBE, IWB, XLE, AXP, BBBY, ROP, SBAC, ZNGA, IWD, BLL, BBY, CTAS, DUK, KMB, OKE, WPC, ANTM, PM, KKR, TWTR, NOMD, PINS, CARR, OTIS, AZEK, FTSM, GDX, IJR, VBK, T, DLR, ECL, EPD, IONS, NKE, PEP, OCSL, NXPI, KMI, VEEV, DEA, IDU, IWM, SPY, BDX, CCI, DXCM, EL, MTCH, IEX, TT, MDLZ, MKC, SPGI, PNC, CRM, SHW, NAD, NOW, ZTS, ARES, MP, XLG, VLO, YUM, SMM, EFA, FLOT, IWF, XLV, Sold Out: EFX, BR, FIS, KHC, KNX, CDK, PPG, CI, DE, BABA, CB, IJT, C, UL, A, CHGG, CMI, HPQ, CAT, GE, ENB, BFAM, GIS, ERIE, FCN, LULU, PSX, ETN, OGN, BP, SGOL, KD, FAX, MEIP,

Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Masonite International Corp, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Amphenol Corp, Eastman Chemical Co, Consolidated Edison Inc, sells Apple Inc, Equifax Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brown Advisory Securities, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Brown Advisory Securities, LLC owns 217 stocks with a total value of $235 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Brown Advisory Securities, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brown+advisory+securities%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 150,985 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.08% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,819 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.27% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 26,188 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.89% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 21,072 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.41% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 37,414 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.4%

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC initiated holding in Masonite International Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.36 and $128.17, with an estimated average price of $114.57. The stock is now traded at around $99.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC initiated holding in Amphenol Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.54 and $87.94, with an estimated average price of $81.18. The stock is now traded at around $76.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $102.11 and $120.91, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $119.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.86. The stock is now traded at around $49.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $45.07, with an estimated average price of $41.28. The stock is now traded at around $39.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 37.15%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 39,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 36.36%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Equifax Inc. The sale prices were between $253.4 and $297.05, with an estimated average price of $278.93.

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $162.55 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $175.95.

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9.

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.42 and $61.65, with an estimated average price of $56.77.

Brown Advisory Securities, LLC sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $38.64 and $45.04, with an estimated average price of $41.91.