Brown Advisory Securities, LLC Buys Masonite International Corp, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Amphenol Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Equifax Inc, Microsoft Corp

- New Purchases: DOOR, RDVY, APH, EMN, ED, EXC, FNF, STX, WPM, STOR, VNQ,
- Added Positions: VOO, BLDR, VYM, ET, F, WMT, LMT, GBDC, TSLA, EVER, CHWY, IEMG, IJH, VB, VIG, VO, TFC,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, JPM, GOOGL, PYPL, DHR, ACN, GOOG, ADP, BX, INTC, V, CVS, DIS, CSCO, ABBV, SCHW, MRK, PG, MA, AMGN, JNJ, UNH, QCOM, SYK, DT, ABT, BAC, PFE, HD, BRK.B, BMY, SDY, CMCSA, XOM, MCD, FPE, AMT, LOW, TROW, TGT, AMP, RTX, FTV, VZ, IVV, RSP, CVX, EW, GILD, HON, IBM, ISRG, URI, RDS.B, FB, SPSB, MO, SBUX, ADSK, BA, LHX, DVY, IWN, ADI, KO, D, EMR, LIN, BKNG, CNI, KMX, COST, INTU, MDT, NVS, TMO, UPS, AVGO, VOYA, SHOP, DOW, FBT, GLD, ADBE, IWB, XLE, AXP, BBBY, ROP, SBAC, ZNGA, IWD, BLL, BBY, CTAS, DUK, KMB, OKE, WPC, ANTM, PM, KKR, TWTR, NOMD, PINS, CARR, OTIS, AZEK, FTSM, GDX, IJR, VBK, T, DLR, ECL, EPD, IONS, NKE, PEP, OCSL, NXPI, KMI, VEEV, DEA, IDU, IWM, SPY, BDX, CCI, DXCM, EL, MTCH, IEX, TT, MDLZ, MKC, SPGI, PNC, CRM, SHW, NAD, NOW, ZTS, ARES, MP, XLG, VLO, YUM, SMM, EFA, FLOT, IWF, XLV,
- Sold Out: EFX, BR, FIS, KHC, KNX, CDK, PPG, CI, DE, BABA, CB, IJT, C, UL, A, CHGG, CMI, HPQ, CAT, GE, ENB, BFAM, GIS, ERIE, FCN, LULU, PSX, ETN, OGN, BP, SGOL, KD, FAX, MEIP,
For the details of Brown Advisory Securities, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brown+advisory+securities%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Brown Advisory Securities, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 150,985 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.08%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,819 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.27%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 26,188 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.89%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 21,072 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.41%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 37,414 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.4%
Brown Advisory Securities, LLC initiated holding in Masonite International Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.36 and $128.17, with an estimated average price of $114.57. The stock is now traded at around $99.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
Brown Advisory Securities, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amphenol Corp (APH)
Brown Advisory Securities, LLC initiated holding in Amphenol Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.54 and $87.94, with an estimated average price of $81.18. The stock is now traded at around $76.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)
Brown Advisory Securities, LLC initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $102.11 and $120.91, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $119.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
Brown Advisory Securities, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.86. The stock is now traded at around $49.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)
Brown Advisory Securities, LLC initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $45.07, with an estimated average price of $41.28. The stock is now traded at around $39.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Brown Advisory Securities, LLC added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 37.15%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 39,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Brown Advisory Securities, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 36.36%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Equifax Inc (EFX)
Brown Advisory Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Equifax Inc. The sale prices were between $253.4 and $297.05, with an estimated average price of $278.93.Sold Out: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)
Brown Advisory Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $162.55 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $175.95.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Brown Advisory Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Brown Advisory Securities, LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9.Sold Out: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)
Brown Advisory Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.42 and $61.65, with an estimated average price of $56.77.Sold Out: CDK Global Inc (CDK)
Brown Advisory Securities, LLC sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $38.64 and $45.04, with an estimated average price of $41.91.
Here is the complete portfolio of Brown Advisory Securities, LLC. Also check out:
1. Brown Advisory Securities, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Brown Advisory Securities, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Brown Advisory Securities, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Brown Advisory Securities, LLC keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros