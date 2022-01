Brown Advisory Inc Buys Visa Inc, Alphabet Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells Chegg Inc, Fair Isaac Corp, Accenture PLC

Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Visa Inc, Alphabet Inc, Mastercard Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, The Estee Lauder Inc, sells Chegg Inc, Fair Isaac Corp, Accenture PLC, Lattice Semiconductor Corp, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brown Advisory Inc. As of 2021Q4, Brown Advisory Inc owns 1240 stocks with a total value of $80.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,298,389 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.53% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 843,962 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.86% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 3,720,073 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.63% Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) - 16,722,298 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.98% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 5,587,241 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.22%

Brown Advisory Inc initiated holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,066,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brown Advisory Inc initiated holding in First Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $43.1 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $45.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 460,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brown Advisory Inc initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.88 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $22.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 574,054 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brown Advisory Inc initiated holding in First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.35 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $19.83. The stock is now traded at around $13.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,105,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brown Advisory Inc initiated holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.84 and $64.34, with an estimated average price of $56.72. The stock is now traded at around $39.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 266,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brown Advisory Inc initiated holding in Loyalty Ventures Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $29.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 499,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brown Advisory Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 51.67%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $205.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 9,232,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brown Advisory Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 26.86%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2584.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 843,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brown Advisory Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 27.22%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $344.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 5,587,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brown Advisory Inc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 106.69%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $123.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 6,683,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brown Advisory Inc added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 26.45%. The purchase prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4. The stock is now traded at around $292.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,241,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brown Advisory Inc added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 24.65%. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $292.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,232,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brown Advisory Inc sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.

Brown Advisory Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Brown Advisory Inc sold out a holding in Vimeo Inc. The sale prices were between $17.53 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $24.11.

Brown Advisory Inc sold out a holding in LifeStance Health Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.9 and $13.39, with an estimated average price of $10.51.

Brown Advisory Inc sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.

Brown Advisory Inc sold out a holding in American Woodmark Corp. The sale prices were between $56.99 and $75.2, with an estimated average price of $67.64.