Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel, LLC Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Corning Inc, Sells Pinnacle West Capital Corp, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: LMT, GLW,
- Reduced Positions: T, AMGN, UPS, AMAT, PFE, ADI, GD, STAG, ETN, CVS, DUK, D, INGR, ITW, K, OMC, AEP, MSM, MRK, MDT, PEP, CHRW, VZ,
- Sold Out: PNW,
For the details of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eliot+finkel+investment+counsel%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel, LLC
- Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 39,104 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
- Eaton Corp PLC (ETN) - 60,405 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
- Deere & Co (DE) - 29,910 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 88,890 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 152,600 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $391.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 8,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)
Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47. The stock is now traded at around $39.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 75,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)
Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1.
