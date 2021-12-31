Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel, LLC Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Corning Inc, Sells Pinnacle West Capital Corp, AT&T Inc

Investment company Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Corning Inc, sells Pinnacle West Capital Corp, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel, LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel, LLC
  1. Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 39,104 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
  2. Eaton Corp PLC (ETN) - 60,405 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
  3. Deere & Co (DE) - 29,910 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
  4. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 88,890 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
  5. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 152,600 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $391.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 8,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47. The stock is now traded at around $39.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 75,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1.



