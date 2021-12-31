Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel, LLC Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Corning Inc, Sells Pinnacle West Capital Corp, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: LMT, GLW,

LMT, GLW, Reduced Positions: T, AMGN, UPS, AMAT, PFE, ADI, GD, STAG, ETN, CVS, DUK, D, INGR, ITW, K, OMC, AEP, MSM, MRK, MDT, PEP, CHRW, VZ,

T, AMGN, UPS, AMAT, PFE, ADI, GD, STAG, ETN, CVS, DUK, D, INGR, ITW, K, OMC, AEP, MSM, MRK, MDT, PEP, CHRW, VZ, Sold Out: PNW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Corning Inc, sells Pinnacle West Capital Corp, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel, LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eliot+finkel+investment+counsel%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 39,104 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% Eaton Corp PLC (ETN) - 60,405 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21% Deere & Co (DE) - 29,910 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 88,890 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 152,600 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $391.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 8,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47. The stock is now traded at around $39.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 75,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1.