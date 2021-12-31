Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC Buys SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Sells Apollo Global Management Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

New Purchases: DKS, KDP, MMM, HPP, EFC, SPYD, PFFD, ABR, SJM, K, CPB,

Tulsa, OK, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, sells Apollo Global Management Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Alteryx Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC owns 114 stocks with a total value of $720 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 252,626 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 137,865 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72% Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 108,355 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,852 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 54,465 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%

Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65. The stock is now traded at around $113.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 21,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $37.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.13 and $27.83, with an estimated average price of $26. The stock is now traded at around $23.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 32,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $169.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Ellington Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $18.88, with an estimated average price of $17.74. The stock is now traded at around $17.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.8 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $42.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in SoFi Technologies Inc by 894.68%. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 233,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 267.04%. The purchase prices were between $82.96 and $109.65, with an estimated average price of $96.7. The stock is now traded at around $85.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 40,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 23.78%. The purchase prices were between $100.05 and $114, with an estimated average price of $108.65. The stock is now traded at around $111.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 47,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 50.11%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $168.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $90.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 42,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.

Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $75.34 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $77.1.

Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $60.38 and $80.51, with an estimated average price of $68.82.

Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $51.76 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $65.29.