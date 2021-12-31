Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
First Quadrant L P Buys Innoviva Inc, NOW Inc, General Electric Co, Sells , Brookfield Asset Management Inc,

Investment company First Quadrant L P (Current Portfolio) buys Innoviva Inc, NOW Inc, General Electric Co, CF Industries Holdings Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells , Brookfield Asset Management Inc, , Roku Inc, Cardiovascular Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Quadrant L P. As of 2021Q4, First Quadrant L P owns 501 stocks with a total value of $930 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST QUADRANT L P
  1. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 604,331 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 266,954 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.82%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 1,093,230 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.24%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 145,931 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 274,318 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
New Purchase: Innoviva Inc (INVA)

First Quadrant L P initiated holding in Innoviva Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.91 and $18.72, with an estimated average price of $17.05. The stock is now traded at around $15.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 120,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NOW Inc (DNOW)

First Quadrant L P initiated holding in NOW Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.22 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $8.7. The stock is now traded at around $8.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 170,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)

First Quadrant L P initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: A10 Networks Inc (ATEN)

First Quadrant L P initiated holding in A10 Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.1 and $18.69, with an estimated average price of $15.24. The stock is now traded at around $14.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

First Quadrant L P initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $605.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS)

First Quadrant L P initiated holding in Arbutus Biopharma Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.11 and $4.61, with an estimated average price of $3.87. The stock is now traded at around $2.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 75,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

First Quadrant L P added to a holding in General Electric Co by 147.52%. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $89.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 22,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

First Quadrant L P added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 64.21%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $147.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,772 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PPL Corp (PPL)

First Quadrant L P added to a holding in PPL Corp by 4611.01%. The purchase prices were between $27.83 and $30.06, with an estimated average price of $28.88. The stock is now traded at around $29.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bunge Ltd (BG)

First Quadrant L P added to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 923.98%. The purchase prices were between $82.59 and $96.15, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

First Quadrant L P added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 54.19%. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $154.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Evercore Inc (EVR)

First Quadrant L P added to a holding in Evercore Inc by 633.47%. The purchase prices were between $128.95 and $163.18, with an estimated average price of $145.82. The stock is now traded at around $117.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (HRC)

First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Sold Out: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $53.79 and $61.85, with an estimated average price of $58.78.

Sold Out: (QADA)

First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $87.35 and $87.79, with an estimated average price of $87.56.

Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)

First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.

Sold Out: Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII)

First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $18.64 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $26.44.

Sold Out: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)

First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $54.66 and $61.47, with an estimated average price of $57.35.



