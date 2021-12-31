PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares M

New Purchases: USHY, VCSH, FALN, DIVB, VONV, IJH, VPL, VFH, JETS, KRE, EWUS, FLCH, KEYS, KLAC, PG, APD, CTAS, DEO, EXP, EL, JNJ, ALLE, BKE, MPWR, CABO, GNRC, IBHF, PCAR, F, DWAC, AMD, IVT, MDT, IBHG, ONL, KD, THM, WFC, CVX, RBLX, SPCE,

USHY, VCSH, FALN, DIVB, VONV, IJH, VPL, VFH, JETS, KRE, EWUS, FLCH, KEYS, KLAC, PG, APD, CTAS, DEO, EXP, EL, JNJ, ALLE, BKE, MPWR, CABO, GNRC, IBHF, PCAR, F, DWAC, AMD, IVT, MDT, IBHG, ONL, KD, THM, WFC, CVX, RBLX, SPCE, Added Positions: SPYG, VEA, IJR, SPY, FMB, MUB, INTU, NFLX, V, CMCSA, DG, BLL, MNST, GIS, LRCX, MKTX, MTD, MCO, ASML, QCOM, REGN, ROK, SEIC, SWKS, SCCO, TER, TXN, TMO, UNP, WAT, MA, TSLA, IVW, KO, ALGN, AMAT, BLK, CSX, CVS, CP, CE, CHD, JKHY, CPRT, FICO, FAST, ITW, IDXX, GGG, HSY, IEX, FLT, INTC, SPGI, BAC, INFY, CNI, AGG, COIN, PYPL, VEEV, ZTS, FB, SNA, PFE, CCL, VRSK, VMW, DIS, GNTX, EW, NEE, GRMN, TROW,

SPYG, VEA, IJR, SPY, FMB, MUB, INTU, NFLX, V, CMCSA, DG, BLL, MNST, GIS, LRCX, MKTX, MTD, MCO, ASML, QCOM, REGN, ROK, SEIC, SWKS, SCCO, TER, TXN, TMO, UNP, WAT, MA, TSLA, IVW, KO, ALGN, AMAT, BLK, CSX, CVS, CP, CE, CHD, JKHY, CPRT, FICO, FAST, ITW, IDXX, GGG, HSY, IEX, FLT, INTC, SPGI, BAC, INFY, CNI, AGG, COIN, PYPL, VEEV, ZTS, FB, SNA, PFE, CCL, VRSK, VMW, DIS, GNTX, EW, NEE, GRMN, TROW, Reduced Positions: DGRO, QUAL, EFG, SPDW, MTUM, SPEM, VO, VB, IBDN, IBDO, IBDP, IBDR, IBDQ, IBDS, IBDU, IBDT, IWP, IVV, FLOT, SLYG, DGX, SPLG, AAPL, SMMV, SPYD, GOOG, JPM, AMZN, XT, VOO, XLNX, UNH, SIVB, NOC, NVDA, GOOGL, ENB, SCHW, FDS, T, ADBE, BIO, VBR, BMY, CAG, EA, LLY, ARKK, NVO, TJX, WST, ANET,

DGRO, QUAL, EFG, SPDW, MTUM, SPEM, VO, VB, IBDN, IBDO, IBDP, IBDR, IBDQ, IBDS, IBDU, IBDT, IWP, IVV, FLOT, SLYG, DGX, SPLG, AAPL, SMMV, SPYD, GOOG, JPM, AMZN, XT, VOO, XLNX, UNH, SIVB, NOC, NVDA, GOOGL, ENB, SCHW, FDS, T, ADBE, BIO, VBR, BMY, CAG, EA, LLY, ARKK, NVO, TJX, WST, ANET, Sold Out: ACWV, IBDM, AON, ADI, DECK, RMD, WAL, MMM, AME, APAM, CHE, CLX, ATHM, BABA, TSCO, BHP, EFA, FBT, FDN, FXH, AMT, FCX, VUG, VTV, VSS, VOT, VOE, VNQ, VEU, VBK, FRT, MPC, KR, SYY, ESGU, ULTA, BND, COR, HOOD, ADPT, UBER,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, sells iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC owns 306 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pfg+private+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 280,848 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 272.71% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 38,215 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.97% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 230,772 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 321.97% BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 213,949 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.48% iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 248,090 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. New Position

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.2 and $41.24, with an estimated average price of $40.81. The stock is now traded at around $40.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.29%. The holding were 248,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.58%. The holding were 108,874 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 263,741 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.19 and $42.96, with an estimated average price of $41.29. The stock is now traded at around $40.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 175,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $68.64 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $71.65. The stock is now traded at around $70.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 98,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $255.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 17,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 272.71%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.7%. The holding were 280,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 321.97%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.65%. The holding were 230,772 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 330.63%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 44,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 45.04%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $433.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 2242.86%. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $507.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 164 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 5850.00%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $359.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 119 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $101.21 and $108.28, with an estimated average price of $104.9.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The sale prices were between $330.7 and $438.3, with an estimated average price of $387.32.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The sale prices were between $98.78 and $122.78, with an estimated average price of $112.57.