Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC Buys iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, Sells Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, DocuSign Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

SMLF, INTF, EMGF, CVS, FISV, NSC, GOOG, AADI, Added Positions: MDY, IWM, MCD, SO, JNJ, MGA, MRK, NFLX, NKE, PPL, PRU, PFE, TROW, TXN, USB, UPS, VUG, ABMD, ARE, ITW, LNT, AMT, CVX, CSCO, DLR, PANW, UNP, VIG, USMV, TEL, MASI, AVGO, TSLA, IVE, ZTS, SHOP, TTD, SWAV, IJH, ADBE, AKAM, ORCL, GIS, COST, CTSH, MET, NVDA, CNC, BK, O, CRM, ADSK, AXON, MMM, BR, DOW, NVS, IJR, MSCI, AJG, LKQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, CVS Health Corp, Fiserv Inc, sells Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, DocuSign Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Fiverr International, NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC owns 145 stocks with a total value of $562 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 168,220 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 106,067 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 51,822 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.79% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 146,900 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 115,734 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $59.61, with an estimated average price of $56.34. The stock is now traded at around $52.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.35 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $28.55. The stock is now traded at around $27.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $52.23, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $49.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,778 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2584.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 83 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $99.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $269.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $274.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 29.15%. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $79.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.22 and $196.03, with an estimated average price of $154.82.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $31.72 and $35.42, with an estimated average price of $33.72.