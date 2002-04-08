Crackle Plus, Publicis Media, and The General® Will Launch New Series 'Inside the Black Box'

COS COB, Conn., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ( CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (“AVOD”) networks, announced today that Crackle Plus has entered into a multi-year agreement with APX Content Ventures and Publicis Media. “Inside The Black Box” is set to be the first of many co-produced programs under this agreement and will premiere exclusively on the Crackle streaming service in February. The 10-episode series is hosted by Emmy® Award winner and NAACP Image Awards recipient Joe Morton (Scandal, Terminator 2: Judgement Day) and celebrity acting coach, casting director, and producer Tracey Moore and will have both interview and performance aspects as the hosts interact with celebrity guests.



Publicis Media is a division of Publicis Groupe, the third largest communications holding company in the world. This effort was brokered through APX Content Ventures – a next generation unit within Publicis Media that invests in quality and mission-driven programming and seeks to find, fund and elevate partners and properties that amplify diverse voices, empower women and build community, connection and trust.

“Inside the Black Box” is sponsored by The General® Insurance, and gives the brand unique placement across various layers of the programming – both in and out of the show. This includes pre-roll ads, QR code integrations, brand integration within the content and “The General Audience” branded theater section featured in the show, allowing VIP attendees to get a better view of the action and call-outs from the hosts. Outside of the programming, “Inside the Black Box” will have a Crackle in-app jumbotron where branding and voiceover sponsorship opportunities will give viewers a deeper look at The General® and its services.

APX Content Ventures and Crackle Plus have developed a unique approach to content creation. APX Content Ventures invests early in programming that embraces diverse voices and through collaboration with Publicis Media, identifies brands whose values match the ethos of the programming and elevate the content overall. Brands like The General® can take advantage of quality content by building out custom integrations and engaging in additional advertising elements that extend the story and messaging.

“Our goal is to ensure the very best programming makes it to air and that featured content embraces diverse voices and accurately reflects today’s society. ‘Inside the Black Box’ is helping to shine a spotlight on the stories people care about and The General®’s commitment to elevating diversity and greater representation is a natural complement to this program, which celebrates the world’s greatest BIPOC artists,” said John Nolan, Managing Director, APX Content Ventures.

“We’re thrilled to have entered in a multi-year partnership with APX Content Ventures and Publicis Media. Working collaboratively with the teams at the agency, we will give brands unprecedented access to this content both in show and via sponsorships, media and social,” said Darren Olive, EVP National Sales and Strategy for Crackle Plus. “The General® is the perfect partner to participate in this programming given its commitment to supporting diverse content initiatives and being a true collaborator – pushing the sponsorship to its fullest potential.”

“Inside the Black Box” is distributed in North America by Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. company and the supplier of exclusive and original content to Crackle Plus.

The Crackle Plus streaming services are currently distributed through 60 touch points in the U.S. on platforms including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com , with previously announced plans to expand to over 80 touch points. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ( CSSE) (the “Company”) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The Company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The Company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original video content through the Chicken Soup for the Soul Television Group. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

ABOUT THE GENERAL® INSURANCE

The General Automobile Insurance Services, Inc. (The General®) is a licensed insurance agency and subsidiary of PGC Holdings Corp. (PGC), which is wholly owned by American Family Mutual Insurance Company. Through its insurance company subsidiaries and their predecessors, PGC has been writing automobile insurance since 1963, serving customers who may find it difficult to obtain insurance from other carriers at a reasonable rate. Visit www.thegeneral.com or follow The General on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT APX CONTENT VENTURES

APX Content Ventures is a global unit dedicated to investing in quality, and mission-driven programming. Part of Publicis Media, its purpose is to find, fund and elevate partners and properties that amplify diverse voices, empower women and build community, connection and trust. Live in the UK, US, Germany and Italy, it has generated hundreds of programs across all genres, from ground-breaking documentaries to global entertainment formats and world-class scripted series.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Such assumptions involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to our core strategy, operating income and margin, seasonality, liquidity, including cash flows from operations, available funds, and access to financing sources, free cash flows, revenues, net income, profitability, stock price volatility, future regulatory changes, price changes, the ability of the Company’s content offerings to achieve market acceptance, the Company’s success in retaining or recruiting officers, key employees, or directors, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to complete strategic acquisitions, the ability to manage growth and integrate acquired operations, the ability to pay dividends, regulatory or operational risks, and general market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s services. For a more complete description of these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2021, and for further information regarding our recent acquisition of the Sonar library and related assets, please see our Current Reports on Form 8-K, as amended, filed with the SEC on May 27, 2021 and July 1, 2021. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Taylor Krafchik

Ellipsis

[email protected]

646-776-0886

MEDIA CONTACTS

Kate Barrette

RooneyPartners LLC

[email protected]

(212) 223-0561