Moody's Again Earns Top LGBTQ+ Corporate Equality Score From Human Rights Campaign

Moody’s Corporation ( NYSE:MCO, Financial)today announced that it has again received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate+Equality+Index (CEI), marking the eleventh consecutive year the company has earned a top ranking. The CEI is a national benchmarking survey and report that measures and tracks corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

“Moody’s takes great pride in our inclusion in the Corporate Equality Index for over a decade, which reflects our strong record and continued leadership in implementing workplace practices that help our LGBTQ+ colleagues be their authentic selves,” said DK Bartley, Chief Diversity Officer at Moody’s. “Supporting diversity, equity and inclusion at Moody’s is a business imperative, and our actions will continue to be guided by our values.”

The CEI rates companies based on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: Non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families, support of an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility.

Moody’s continues to expand its policies, programs, and events geared toward LGBTQ+ inclusion and equality, and in 2021 published an inaugural Diversity%2C+Equity+and+Inclusion+Report and a Human+Rights+Statement. Moody’s also continues to partner with the Hetrick-Martin Institute on the Queer Coders Program, which helps LGBTQ+ youth in the U.S. develop technical skills around coding.

