American Express Declares Dividend on Series D Preferred Stock

American Express Company ( NYSE:AXP, Financial) declared a quarterly dividend on the Company’s 3.550% Fixed Rate Reset Noncumulative Preferred Shares, Series D, of $8,875 per share (which is equivalent to $8.87500 per related Depositary Share).

The dividend is payable on March 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 1, 2022.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com%2Famericanexpress, instagram.com%2Famericanexpress, linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Famerican-express, twitter.com%2Famericanexpress, and youtube.com%2Famericanexpress.

Source: American Express Company

Location: Global

