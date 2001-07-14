First American Earns Top Score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index for Fifth Year in a Row

First+American+Financial+Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, announced today that the company earned a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. This is the fifth consecutive year First American has earned top marks in the CEI.

“This recognition spotlights the continuing commitment of our people to treating each other, our customers and our communities with respect and inclusivity,” said Dennis Gilmore, CEO, First American Financial Corporation. “Our people are as diverse and dynamic as the customers and communities we serve each day. They bring our collaborative and positive culture to life, driving our success as a leader in the title insurance and settlement services industry.”

The 2022 CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars – non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility. First American’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality. For more information on the 2022 CEI, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org%2Fcei.

Additional Workplace Culture Recognition

In 2021, First American was named to the %3Ci%3EFortune%3C%2Fi%3E+100+Best+Companies+to+Work+For%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E list for the sixth consecutive year and named one of the 2021+PEOPLE+Magazine+Companies+that+Care%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E. The company was also named one of the 2021+Best+Workplaces+for+Women™ for the sixth year in a row. Fortune® magazine and Great Place to Work® have also named First American a Best+Workplace+for+Diversity.

The company’s Canadian subsidiary, FCT, has been named by Great Place to Work to the “Best Workplaces™ in Canada – 1000+ Employees” list for the past seven years. Both this year and last, FCT was also included on the list of Best Workplaces™ for Women, and last year on the list of Best Workplaces™ for Mental Wellness.

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.1 billion in 2020, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2021, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the sixth consecutive year.

