Franklin Templeton Earns Top Score in 2022 Corporate Equality Index

Franklin Templeton is pleased to announce its receipt of a perfect score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation’s 2022+Corporate+Equality+Index+%28CEI%29, the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Franklin Templeton earned top marks in the national survey for the sixth consecutive year and was named a best place to work for LGBTQ+ equality.

Regina Curry, Chief Diversity Officer, Franklin Templeton, said, “Franklin Templeton takes great pride in maintaining and evolving our policies and practices to promote workplace equality for LGBTQ+ employees, which has allowed us to continue to receive the highest marks in the Human Right Campaign’s survey, year after year. As a company, we are committed to actively fostering diversity and our strong culture of inclusion across our global workforce. We believe that a variety of perspectives enables better decisions and faster innovation, which produces both positive business results and societal benefits.”

Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training, said: “When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically. We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to Franklin Templeton for achieving the title of ‘best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality’ and working to advance inclusion in the workplace.”

The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how 1,271 US-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the US, but also for the 56% of CEI-rated companies with global operations, they are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad. The CEI rates employers providing crucial protections to over 20 million US workers and an additional 18 million abroad. The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: non-discrimination policies across business entities; equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility. The full report is available online at www.hrc.org%2Fcei.

Read more about Franklin Templeton’s commitment to Diversity and Inclusion at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.franklintempleton.com%2Fabout-us%2Fdiversity-and-inclusion.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public’s understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and over $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

