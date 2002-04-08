Interpublic Garners Important Honors Related to Gender Equality and LGBTQ+ Talent

New York, NY, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (: IPG) announced today that the company has been further recognized as a leader in ESG with important honors centered on diversity, equity and inclusion. For the third consecutive year, IPG has been included on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), and for the 13th year, the company has been named to the HRC’s Corporate Equality Index. In addition, IPG filed an amicus brief in support of the ACLU’s lawsuit against the transgender healthcare ban in Arkansas, as part of the company’s commitment to supporting diversity in the communities in which it operates.

“Our ESG initiatives, and a commitment to equity, are business imperatives at IPG, which we’ve been working on for some time,” noted Philippe Krakowsky, IPG’s Chief Executive Officer. “Over the past year, IPG launched our first human rights policy, as well as a board diversity policy. We’re also the first in our sector to publicly release updated EEO1 numbers, and are increasing the ways in which we hold executives accountable on DEI metrics through our incentive programs. We’re proud to have received these two additional ESG honors, which recognize the work being done by teams across the organization. Nonetheless, we know there’s still a great deal to be done in the areas of equity and inclusion, when it comes to opportunity and outcomes,” he continued.

The Bloomberg Gender-Equality index includes 418 companies across 45 countries and regions and 11 sectors. It aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting, and focuses on five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

“We are proud to recognize IPG and the other 417 companies included in the 2022 GEI for their commitment to transparency and setting a new standard in gender-related data reporting,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. “Even though the threshold for inclusion in the GEI has risen, the member list continues to grow. This is a testament that more companies are working to improve upon their gender-related metrics, fostering more opportunity for diverse talent to succeed in their organizations.”

IPG was also named to the HRC’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), achieving a score of 100 and once again earning the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality. The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four pillars: non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility.

Most recently, on January 19, 2022, IPG filed an amicus brief in support of the lawsuit filed by the Arkansas American Civil Liberties Union, joining a coalition of businesses, Arkansas trade associations and foundations that came together to oppose a recent ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth in that state.

“IPG is proud to join the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, as well as other businesses and trans rights advocates, to file a friend-of-the-court brief supporting Arkansas trans youth and the ACLU’s work on this increasingly topical issue,” Krakowsky noted.

The full brief can be found here: https://www.acluarkansas.org/sites/default/files/field_documents/amici_curiae_brief_-_final_ca8.pdf

