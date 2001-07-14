HeartBeam Establishes Scientific Advisory Board and Appoints C. Michael Gibson, MD as Chairman

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), a developmental stage digital healthcare company with a proprietary ECG telemedicine technology to bring new capabilities to cardiovascular disease, today announced the establishment of a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) to provide scientific guidance and insight to the Company’s medical studies, research and product pipelines. In conjunction, world-renowned cardiologist C. Michael Gibson, MS, MD, was appointed as Chairman of the new SAB.

C. Michael Gibson, MS, MD is an interventional cardiologist, cardiovascular researcher, and educator who pioneered understanding of the “open artery hypothesis” as well as understanding of the importance of restoring flow downstream in the capillary bed in the “open microvasculature hypothesis” in a heart attack. Dr. Gibson has been a leading investigator in trials of thrombolytic agents, glycoprotein 2b3a inhibitor agents, thienopyridines, factor Xa inhibitors, lipid-lowering agents and new devices. Dr. Gibson was named one of the world’s most widely published and cited scientists of past decade in 2018 - 2021 by Thomson Reuters.

Dr. Gibson founded and led his own Academic Research Organization (PERFUSE) for 30 years and has been the principal investigator of or led core services for over 120 clinical trials, the results of which have been published in leading journals. Under Dr. Gibson’s direction, PERFUSE created the master database that unified data from over many years of TIMI studies (TIMI 1-50) in nearly 100,000 patients and coordinated data analyses for the TIMI study group and functioned as the TIMI Data Coordinating Center. He has led phase 1-4 clinical trials, and cardiology megatrials of over 15,000 patients which eventuate in international approval of drugs like prasugrel, rivaroxaban, and betrixaban.

Dr. Gibson also founded www.wikidoc.org and www.wikipatient.org, widely viewed open-source textbooks of medicine. He also founded www.clinicaltrialresults.org and has conducted >2,000 TV/video interviews. He has 440K followers on Twitter with millions of impressions at major meetings.

“I am privileged to be appointed Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board and look forward to bringing together a group of highly accomplished and experienced individuals to support HeartBeam’s technology platform,” said Dr. Gibson. “We intend to select additional SAB members who will bring expertise that will help drive the company to success in the use of its proprietary ECG telemedicine technology to help diagnose heart attacks in patients outside of a medical institution.”

“On behalf of our Board of Directors and management team, we welcome Dr. Gibson to the newly established SAB, bringing over three decades of leadership in cardiology as a researcher and one of world’s leading cardiologists,” said Branislav Vajdic, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of HeartBeam. “His scientific perspective will provide value in supporting the advancement of our product development, including our ER solution for more accurate MI detection and a complete telehealth solution for remote MI monitoring.”

About HeartBeam, Inc.

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) is a development stage digital healthcare company with proprietary ECG telemedicine technology that will redefine the way high risk cardiovascular patients are diagnosed in an ambulatory setting at any time and any place. Its breakthrough solution employs a reusable, credit card sized, 3D vector ECG recording device and cloud-based software capable of assisting a physician in diagnosing a wide range of cardiovascular disease. HeartBeam is initially focusing on a huge unmet need of helping diagnose heart attacks in patients outside of a medical institution. No single lead ECG technology can offer this value to patients and their physicians. This underserved market is several times larger than the cardiac arrhythmia detection market based on the prevalence of patients with coronary artery disease at high risk of heart attack. For more information visit www.heartbeam.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements.” While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our recently filed Registration Statement on Form S-1, which can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

