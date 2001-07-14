Voya Investment Management announces key appointments, including Dina Santoro as chief operating officer and Jake Tuzza as head of Distribution

Voya Investment Management (Voya IM), the asset management business of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today several leadership promotions and appointments to support Voya IM’s growth plans.

Dina Santoro has been appointed to the new role of chief operating officer (COO) for the business, reporting to Christine Hurtsellers, chief executive officer, Voya IM. Santoro has been with the firm since 2017, previously serving as senior managing director and head of product and marketing. As COO, she now has oversight for marketing, product, data and analytics, client service, operations and technology for Voya IM. Santoro also continues to serve as president of the Voya Funds and will continue to serve on Voya IM’s Executive Leadership Team (ELT).

In addition, Jake Tuzza has been promoted to head of Distribution. Tuzza also reports to Hurtsellers and has joined the Voya IM ELT. In his new role, Tuzza oversees all aspects of Voya IM’s Distribution efforts, including those tied to the firm’s Institutional, Insurance, Intermediary, and International clients. Tuzza has been with Voya IM since 2001 and has been leading Intermediary Distribution since 2015. Voya IM’s Intermediary Distribution team will be led by Paul Bernardi, Troy Chakarun and Hugh Ferry — with each reporting to Tuzza.

Also, Conor Sullivan has been named head of U.S. Institutional Distribution, reporting to Tuzza. Sullivan has been with Voya IM since 2011 and most recently led the institutional sales and consultant relations efforts in the firm’s central region.

Tuzza’s other direct reports will be Tom Frost, who leads Voya IM’s International Distribution, as well as Michael Alvarez, who was recently picked to lead the firm’s Insurance Solutions business.

“These changes will help us continue to deliver our strong investment returns and differentiated investment capabilities to our clients,” said Hurtsellers. “Dina, Jake and our entire leadership team have been important contributors to our success. We look forward to leveraging the investments we’ve made in our firm and our award-winning culture to deliver on our clients’ needs.”

About Voya Investment Management

A leading, active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management manages, as of September 30, 2021, more than $252 billion for affiliated and external institutions as well as individual investors. With over 40 years of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, alternatives and multi-asset strategies and solutions. Voya Investment Management has been named every year since 2015 as a “Best Places to Work” by Pensions & Investments magazine. For more information, visit voyainvestments.com. Follow Voya Investment Management on Twitter %40VoyaInvestments%3Cb%3E.%3C%2Fb%3E

