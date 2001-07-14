Rush Street Interactive's Award-Winning BetRivers Online and Mobile Sportsbook Is Coming to Louisiana

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”), a leading online sports betting and casino company in the United States, today announced that its award-winning BetRivers Sportsbook is launching in Louisiana this Friday, January 28, 2022. Sports fans aged 21 and over in permitted parishes can pre-register now from their computers or mobile devices at BetRivers.com and place bets tomorrow after 8:00am CT.

Features of the BetRivers Sportsbook Louisiana include:

Huge volume of betting content for maximum variety and entertainment;

Live streaming of a wide variety of sports;

Wide range of deposit and withdrawal methods;

Industry fastest conversion of bonuses to cash, with 1x playthrough requirement;

Speedy & automated cash-out approvals, with more than 80% of withdrawal requests instantly approved;

Professional & courteous customer service;

Incredible range of pro and college football betting options including spreads, moneylines, props, futures, same game parlays, and more; and

User-friendly responsible gaming tools, including deposit, spend and time limits.

To celebrate the arrival of the BetRivers Sportsbook in Louisiana, RSI is offering a $250 first deposit match bonus to all new customers and a $50 risk-free bet to customers who pre-register ahead of tomorrow’s launch. RSI's sportsbook app was rated in the top 3 out of 35 mobile sportsbook apps in the United States market last quarter by independent gaming research firm Eilers & Krejcik, including ranking #1 in user experience and core player account management features such as registration flows and payment processing.

“We are thrilled to welcome Louisiana and its avid sports fans to the growing RSI and BetRivers communities,” said Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of RSI. “At RSI, the player comes first, and we are committed to offering an unparalleled user experience – from our innovative, easy-to-use gaming platform to our relentless focus on responsive customer service. Sports betting is coming to Louisiana just in time for the NFL Conference Championships and Super Bowl, as well as in the heat of the college basketball season. We encourage fans in the Pelican State to join the fun now at BetRivers.”

RSI’s launch in Louisiana follows the launch of its BetRivers Sportsbook in New York earlier this month and will mark the twelfth state in the U.S. where it is live with online and mobile sports betting.

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands,+BetRivers.com and+PlaySugarHouse.com, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online and/or retail operations in twelve U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, West Virginia and Arizona. RSI is also active internationally, having been recognized as Sportsbook Operator of the Year at the SBC Latinoamérica Awards 2021, where it offers its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2021 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit+www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, RSI's expectations about the anticipated timing of launch of its operations in the State of Louisiana, its operations in the State of Louisiana and its future performance there. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, changes in applicable laws or regulations, unanticipated product or service delays, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI’s most recent proxy statement, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in RSI’s other filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

