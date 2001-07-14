City of Virginia Beach Transforms Customer Experience with Hansen

Hansen Technologies ( ASX:HSN, Financial) is pleased to announce that the City of Virginia Beach has gone live with the latest version of Hansen+CIS. The City of Virginia Beach has been a long-standing customer for close to 20 years.

As part of the transformation journey, the program entailed an upgrade of the core business support infrastructure, along with the conversion of more than 70 Virginia Beach-specific business-critical customisations. The transformation journey also included the transition to a full AWS cloud-based solution.

Today, the City is well poised to meet and anticipate the expectations of its citizens with a solution that is contemporary, and technically current.

Meredith Kellam, Business Division Manager, City of Virginia Beach, commented: “Hansen has been a long-term partner of the City of Virginia Beach delivering us more than just a customer care solution – in many ways their team is our IT team. The level of support we have consistently received for the duration of our business partnership has been exceptional and the previous solution and supporting services consistently met our established business needs. We are extremely pleased with the enhancements available in the latest version of the solution. It has provided opportunities to expand and streamline our business processes and enabled faster and more reliable interactions between our systems, resulting in better service to our customers.”

John May, Regional President for the Americas, Hansen Technologies, commented:

“As Hansen celebrates its 50-year anniversary, it is not surprising that many of our customer relationships span not just years, but decades. Ensuring that the Hansen Suite remains current with emerging trends and new technologies over that period certainly requires a very strategic and strong partnership. We are delighted that the City of Virginia Beach has upgraded to our latest Hansen cloud-based solution, and we jointly remain well-poised to meet the future needs of the people of the City of Virginia Beach, together.”

The Hansen+Suite+for+Energy+%26amp%3B+Utilities enables municipalities, investor-owned utilities, retailers and DSOs globally to deliver unprecedented levels of transparency, accountability and experience to their customers. The City of Virginia Beach joins the cities of Mesa, Regina, Charlotte and Columbus, along with the County+of+St+Lucie, in transforming every aspect of their customer life-cycles with recent upgrades to their Hansen CIS.

For further information about Hansen Technologies, please visit www.hansencx.com.

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves 600+ customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

For more information, visit www.hansencx.com

About City of Virginia Beach

The City of Virginia Beach Department of Public Utilities provides quality water and sanitary sewer services to Virginia Beach’s 460,000 citizens, delivering, on average, 35 million gallons per day of potable water to their customers, and carrying away 35 million gallons per day of wastewater to be treated. The City of Virginia Beach Department of Public Utilities is committed to meeting the present and future water needs of Virginia Beach citizens, and to meeting or exceeding federal, state and local regulatory requirements.

More information about City of Virginia Beach is available at www.vbgov.com.

