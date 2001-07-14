Domo Names Nikki Walker Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced today that Nikki Walker has been named its director of diversity, equity and inclusion. This appointment will build on Walker’s three-year tenure as director of community engagement, a role in which she created and managed programs for Domo and aligned with community partners to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive community.

In this role, Walker will lead Domo’s newly formed DEI leadership council, which will represent multiple voices from around the organization to bring a more contextual application of DEI best practices and outcomes across the entire business.

“Diversity has always been important to our mission of delivering the best products, services and solutions to our customers worldwide. Building an inclusive workplace that allows us to attract and retain the best talent is critical to achieving those goals,” said Josh James, Domo founder and CEO. “Nikki has been a spark for positive change in our community, and I’ve regularly sought out her counsel over the past three years on DEI-related topics. I’m looking forward to her stepping into this position to ensure we are advancing our efforts across all levels of the company.”

In addition to helping advance a culture of belonging, Walker will also focus on creating employment pipelines and supporting student leadership programs that help build and nurture a more diverse pool of qualified talent for the tech industry.

Nikki currently serves on the board of directors for Encircle and The Children’s Center and the Utah Tech Leads PAC, the Foundation Board and President’s Cabinet of Salt Lake Community College, the KUED Advisory Board and is an active member of the NAACP, the Utah Black Chamber and the Junior League of Salt Lake City. She is the 2021 winner of the Women Tech Council Change Catalyst award.

“I’ve had the opportunity to see firsthand how Domo believes in diversity and inclusion as a top-down concept. Coupled with my responsibilities as director of community engagement, my new appointment to lead DE&I offers the opportunity to take a holistic look at how and where we allocate resources internally and to support the communities where we live and work in equitable ways. We know that diversity of thought is the fuel that moves business forward and by supporting people and programs with diverse perspectives, our outcomes will have impact for generations to come,'' notes Walker.

About Domo

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) is the Business Cloud, transforming the way business is managed by delivering Modern BI for All™. With Domo, critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220127005111/en/