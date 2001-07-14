Bally Sports Launches Sports Betting Show, "Live on the Line, Powered by BetMGM"

Bally Sports, a division of Sinclair Broadcast Group (“Sinclair”), today announced a partnership with BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, to launch its networks’ first sports betting program, Live on the Line, Powered by BetMGM. Airing weekdays at 12:00 PM ET across Bally Sports’ 19 regional sports network brands (RSNs), the Bally Sports app and Stadium, Live on the Line, Powered by BetMGM delivers up-to-date information for the hardcore betting audience, while offering unique and entertaining fun content for casual fans.

Live on the Line, Powered by BetMGM debuted this week and highlights national sports betting storylines with a regional appeal, by providing expert picks while looking ahead to the day’s matchups.

“This marks a significant step for the company as we combine resources across our sports portfolio to launch our first RSN-wide sports betting program,” said Steve Rosenberg, President of Bally Sports. “Our collaboration with BetMGM further builds upon our programming strategy to offer fans new, informative and entertaining content that aims to drive increased interest around our live game broadcasts.”

Stadium, Sinclair’s 24/7 multi-platform sports network, is producing the hour-long show in coordination with Bally Sports out of its Chicago-based studio. Custom BetMGM graphics, set integrations and interactive elements serve as visual cornerstones of the weekday program.

Matt Prevost, BetMGM’s Chief Revenue Officer said, “We’ve found a great partner in Bally Sports and are confident that Live on the Line is going to be one of the industry’s leading sports betting-centric shows.”

Hosted by Brad Evans, Dani Klupenger and Camron Smith, the hour-long program features BetMGM celebrity and athlete brand ambassadors, odds experts, RSN guest analysts, and more.

Evans is a renowned, high-energy fantasy sports and betting personality. He first rose to prominence at Yahoo! Sports before joining Bally Sports as a full-time contributor. Evans also hosts a live daily fantasy and gambling radio show Fade the Noise on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio.

Klupenger, a former college basketball player, is a dynamic talent both in-studio and in a live event setting. She previously hosted a daily betting and fantasy show, More Ways to Win, and has experience calling Division I men's college basketball games from all roles including play-by-play, color commentator and sideline reporter. She currently is a studio and tournament host for Tennis Channel.

Smith is a three-time Emmy-nominated sports reporter and personality with over a decade of sports broadcasting and reporting experience. Currently the host of Stadium's Inside the Association with Shams Charania, Smith had stints at the Big Ten Network, Comcast Sports, and MSG before joining Stadium.

