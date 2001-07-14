Fiverr's "Out North" Brand Film Selected as One of Vimeo's Branded Staff Picks of 2021

Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, is announcing that its documentary short, “Out North”, shot by Bindery+NYC, has been selected as one of Vimeo%26rsquo%3Bs+Branded+Staff+Picks+of+2021. Nearly 700 films were staff picked and only ten were selected to receive this honor.

Fiverr's "Out North" shines a light on the story of zip code 37208, a neighborhood with the highest incarceration rate in the United States, where 14%, or one in every three young men, have been incarcerated. (Photo: Business Wire)

The story behind the film was exposed during Fiverr’s filming of a recent campaign and is told through the eyes of several key activists and entrepreneurs in North Nashville. It shines a light on the story of zip code 37208, a neighborhood with the highest incarceration rate in the United States. In this particular zip code, 14% or one in every three young men, of which 93% are Black, have been incarcerated, according to a 2018+Brookings+Institute+Study. “Out North” follows the inspiring work of Gideon%26rsquo%3Bs+Army+Grassroots+Army+for+Children, a community-based grassroots organization that works to design programs focused on dismantling the school-to-prison pipeline in North Nashville.

“While we were filming our previous brand campaign in Nashville, we uncovered the inspiring stories of hope and resiliency in this community,” said Duncan Bird, VP of Brand and Digital at Fiverr. “Those same characteristics align with Fiverr’s brand purpose - to create opportunities for anyone, anywhere to build their business, brand, or dreams. At that moment, without knowing where this film would take us, we knew we had to capture a story we felt deserved telling. We’re so proud of the work done on this documentary and are thrilled to have it receive further recognition as one of Vimeo’s Branded Staff Picks of 2021.”

“While zip code 37208 in Nashville, TN may have the highest incarceration rate, ‘Out North’ makes the clear-eyed and compelling case that its residents are more than that number,” said Jeffrey Bowers, Lead Curator at Vimeo. “With powerful interviews, undeniable proof of institutionalized racism, and inspiring work from nonprofit Gideon’s Army, the film team sculpts hope in the face of trauma.”

Fiverr has continued its support of the North Nashville community and Gideon’s Army, inviting them to speak at the 2022 SXSW Conference about the social justice and advocacy work that they’ve done in the 37208.

To learn more about “Out North” and to watch the documentary, check out Fiverr’s dedicated “Out North” page and featured VOX+article.

